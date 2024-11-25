UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Statewide, 38 of the state’s 945 public school districts, 1,283 charter schools, and 58 county offices of education suffered serious cyberattacks in 2023, according to a new report … Peter Reiher, a network security specialist and adjunct professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, said the center’s report may not adequately reflect the scope of cyberattacks in the state’s public educational institutions.

Following the deportation sweeps of 1954, according to UCLA history professor Kelly Lytle Hernández, border patrol officers pressed farmers, particularly in south Texas, to stop hiring undocumented workers and instead avail themselves of the bracero program.

His nominations of Gaetz, Hegseth and Kennedy represent a cultural counter-strike to the country’s #MeToo movement, which saw women accuse hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct, said Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Trump’s picks endorse the idea that “that kind of sexual behavior is the entitlement of male privilege,” Williams said in reference to the #MeToo accusations.

While researchers continue to study the factors that influence the development of autistic traits, “the one thing we know doesn’t cause autism is vaccines,” said Catherine Lord, a psychologist and researcher at the Center for Autism Research and Treatment at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the flu season earlier this year in the Southern Hemisphere looked typical so the same can be expected for the Northern Hemisphere.

There’s a lot of overlap between the score and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which includes key measures to improve heart health. This makes sense, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a geriatric integrative psychiatrist at UCLA, because it’s increasingly clear that many of the things that are good for our hearts are also good for our brains. And it’s never too soon to focus on prevention. “The earlier you start, the better,” Lavretsky says.

Scientists at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have discovered a key biological reason why obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, and it boils down to size — specifically the size of fat cells. (UCLA’s Dr. Claudio Villanueva was quoted.)

“When you’re cold, your body has to work harder to keep itself warm, and that burns more calories and can make you feel hungrier,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at the UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

“For Americans, Notre Dame of Paris is a physical symbol of a premodern European history that does not exist on American soil; as a potent ‘lieu de memoire,’ it evokes an imagined nostalgia for a rich and complex culture of the past,” Meredith Cohen, a professor of medieval art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Agence France-Presse.

Daniel Swain, a University of California, Los Angeles climate scientist, described it as another example of the state’s “hydroclimate whiplash” — sudden and dramatic shifts between dry and wet conditions that are expected to become more frequent as global temperatures rise.