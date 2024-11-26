UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“One of the things we tell people so often is, if you’re worried, if you’re concerned, go and talk to your doctor. Some of the warning signs are: memory loss that disrupts everyday life, problems misplacing things and not realizing that you misplaced something,” said UCLA’s Monica Moore.

But “Code Green” is not one of them, for “Code Green” is built inside a dorm room on the UCLA campus by 21-year-old Tyler Neufeld, a theater major with a specific interest in design. It’s cozy: Four people can’t navigate the space without constantly moving around one another. (Neufeld and UCLA’s Michaela Duarte, Andy Broomell and L Siswanto were quoted.)

In an analysis of L.A.’s street dedication ordinance published in 2016, UCLA urban planning professor Michael Manville surveyed several developers and estimated that the road widening cost them about $11,000 to $50,000 per unit. “I’ve studied urban regulations for 20 years, and this is probably the dumbest regulation I’ve ever encountered,” Manville said recently.

“We all know 50-year-olds who don’t look that age, for better or worse,” said Thomas Rando, a molecular biologist and the director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA, who studies aging and longevity. Those people’s biological age are likely to differ from their calendar years.

Latin American immigrants start businesses at double the rate of other Americans, she said, referring to a recent UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs analysis of U.S. Census data, which also found that immigrants started 36% of U.S. businesses last year.

“There’s a perfect angle and an organism finds it,” said Marcus Roper, a mathematician at the University of California, Los Angeles, who wasn’t involved with the work.

[John] Pickel, [senior director for international supply chain policy at the National Foreign Trade Council] warns that putting new limits on de minimis would bring billions of dollars in harm, citing a recent working paper by researchers at Yale and UCLA that predicted doing away with de minimis would hurt low-income communities. But critics of de minimis say it harms those same communities by making it easier for unreliable and potentially dangerous products to reach them.