While other elite universities around the nation have seen precipitous declines in diversity in their first class enrolled after the U.S. Supreme Court banned affirmative action, UCLA has bucked that trend with record numbers of Black and Latino students in fall 2024 … UCLA increased its number of Black students by 5.1% and Latinos by 4.3%. (UCLA’s Gary Clark and UCLA students Madison Hamilton, Luis Barbosa and America Jimenez were quoted.)

“I think this is something we’ve been waiting for. It’s very important in the signaling that there’s going to be at least a two-month cessation of hostilities. So, any respite in this conflict, even if the ceasefire doesn’t last, I think is a good thing — first and foremost for the civilians in Lebanon, and hopefully for those in northern Israel who may eventually be able to return to their homes,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

Those mail-in ballots take longer to process due to “anti-fraud measures that are applied before they may be counted,” Rick Hasen, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told USA Today. “California has a late deadline for receipt of mailed ballots and many ballots, which is why the counting takes so long,” Hasen said.

If “you constantly threaten people with the possibility of mass deportation, it really inhibits peoples’ ability to function in society and for their kids to get an education,” said Hiroshi Motomura, a professor at UCLA School of Law.

With Americans already wary of high grocery prices, Trump’s proposed tariffs would increase the costs of several imported fruits and vegetables, said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of UCLA Anderson Forecast, an economic forecasting organization.

“Things may be different if tariffs are universal and at levels never seen before, but the recent history of tariffs in 2018 and 2019 — which marked the most significant return to protectionism in the U.S. since the 1930s — is the closest reference,” says Pablo Fajgelbaum, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles specializing in international trade. That is, he says, the best guide to what may be to come.

A painless nerve-zapping device called transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, or TENS, has long been used to ease arthritis, back pain and other ailments. Now, researchers say TENS might also work to ease the fatigue and pain that can come with long COVID-19. “This wearable TENS system offered immediate, on-demand relief from pain and fatigue, making it easy to integrate into daily activities,” said study co-lead author Bijan Najafi. He’s research director of the UCLA Health Center for Advanced Surgical and Interventional Technology.