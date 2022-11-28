UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In general, “the cost of keeping someone at home, with a program like IHSS, is far less than if they were to end up in institutional care,” said Kathryn G. Kietzman, director of the Health Equity Program at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

2 candidates declare victory in LAUSD board elections | Los Angeles Times

“If the LAO’s report proves correct, we are heading into a period of budgetary limits,” said John Rogers, director of UCLA’s Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access.

Midterms went smoothly at the polls, but 2024 looms | Associated Press

“It’s difficult to judge, empirically, the kind of effect these laws have on turnout because so many factors go into turnout,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles law school. “You also have plenty of exaggeration on the Democratic side that any kind of change in voting laws are going to cause some major effect on the election, which has been proven not to be the case.” (Hasen was also quoted in a separate article in the Washington Post.)

Youth event celebrates new Anna May Wong quarters | Los Angeles Times

About 6% of lead actress roles in films in 2020 went to Asian Americans, who are about 6% of the U.S. population, according to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report. But concerns about Asian representation and racist portrayals of Asian characters remain.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted for an ordinance that requires retail employers to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance, and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. … According to a UCLA study cited in the ordinance, 80% of the 140,000 Los Angeles residents working in the retail sector have “unpredictable, last-minute and fluctuating work weeks over which they have no control,” and over three-quarters receive less than a week’s notice of their schedules.

What a higher young voter turnout means for politics | PBS NewsHour

“So the biggest thing that we’re seeing in terms of just having conversations with young people and some of the polling that we have seen among young people leading up to the election is the Dobbs decision and overturning Roe v. Wade, because, at the end of the day, that was the first time that young people, who thought that abortion would be a guaranteed right in their life, was overturned by the Supreme Court,” said UCLA’s Victor Shi.

Experts say that bots and bad actors can easily skew the results of a Twitter poll, and so basing decisions on one is irresponsible. “A Twitter poll can be manipulated, there’s nothing scientific or rigorous in any way about what he’s doing,” said Sarah T. Roberts, an associate professor at UCLA and faculty director for UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, who previously worked at Twitter researching content moderation processes. (Roberts was also quoted in a separate article in the Agence France-Presse.)

Dr. Andrew Charles, neurologist and director at the University of California, Los Angeles Goldberg Migraine Program, who was not involved in the study, said the findings pique his curiosity, but he isn’t sure how the results should be interpreted. “There’s all kinds of stuff happening in the perivascular space,” he said. “The question is, [is] this a cause or a consequence [of migraines].”

Diana V. Messadi, a professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry, told me that canker sores are multifactorial, which makes them hard to study.

“This opens up all kinds of questions: Were these surgeries done for a good reason? How is appropriate surgery defined? Were the decisions to perform surgery made after eliciting the patient’s priorities and determining whether surgery would achieve them?” said Dr. Clifford Ko, a professor of surgery at UCLA School of Medicine and director of the Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care at the American College of Surgeons.

Alexa Sadier, a University of California, Los Angeles, evolutionary developmental biologist who didn’t work on the study, explains that this finding is a clear-cut example of … a sort of evolutionary arms race [occurring] between predators and prey, or in this case viruses and their host, in which the selective pressure imposed by an adaptation in one imposes new pressures — and adaptations — in the other.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Andrew Fuligni) No longer children but not yet adults, adolescents need opportunities to learn and prepare for their entrance into the broader society. But, as schooling increasingly extends the adolescent period and teenagers get dismissed as supposedly selfish and irresponsible, has society forgotten an important developmental need of our youth?

The study’s results raise alarms about the production of knowledge within academia, said Jennie Brand, one of the paper’s authors and a sociology and statistics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. A relative lack of scholars from less-privileged backgrounds can mean a dearth of scholarship that would otherwise reflect different interests, values and perspectives — and perhaps indicates an abundance of scholarship forged by a narrow set of experiences. “At a place like UCLA, we have a very diverse student body, and not nearly the same diversity with respect to the faculty,” Brand said.

“What we’ve seen as the pandemic has abated somewhat is that people have gone back to stores. So, there’s certainly still an increase in online purchasing. But there’s nothing like the sort of irreversible wave towards a growing percentage of e-commerce that people might’ve expected in mid-2020,” said UCLA’s Chris Tilly.

“Europe suddenly lost a big chunk of its natural gas supply and so had to turn to other sources, including liquified natural gas from the United States. So there’s been a large increase in demand for liquified natural gas, or LNG,” said UCLA’s William Boyd.