Everyone talks about how artificial intelligence can assist doctors, but what does that mean? For Dr. Wayne Brisbane, assistant professor of urology at UCLA, it means he can approach prostate cancer surgeries with a more accurate picture of what he can expect to find. “Prostate cancer is a tricky disease,” he told Ruth, adding that it can be hard to know exactly how far a given tumor reaches. “I think about it like an octopus or crab. There’s a big body, but it’s got these little tentacles that extend out.”

Dr. Zuo-Feng Zhang, chair of the epidemiology department at UCLA, said “the pandemic 2.0 is not there yet,” despite concerns about a new major outbreak.

The UCLA Basic Needs Redistribution Center is celebrating Giving Tuesday and its fifth anniversary by continuing to donate materials such as clothing, toiletries and school supplies to fellow Bruins. (UCLA’s Naomi Hammonds was interviewed.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Ria Babaria) This year, California lawmakers passed a critical bill that would’ve required free access to condoms in all public high schools statewide, aiming to counter the rising tide of sexually transmitted infections among teens. The veto by Gov. Gavin Newsom was a setback, but young people are committed to maintaining the urgent call for sexual and reproductive health equity.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says there’s a high possibility that this El Niño event will be one of the strongest on record, and that could mean a wetter than average winter in Southern California.

Gary Orfield, co-founder of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he also teaches education and law, has been in higher ed long enough to see the full life cycle of affirmative action. It was born in the mid-1960s, he said, in the wake of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, which outlawed segregated public schools.

UCLA School of Law corporate law expert James Park said frustration has grown in the business community as the SEC has routinely imposed fines on various defendants. “I think they think the SEC and, perhaps, FINRA to some extent have in a sense gotten too aggressive because ... there are very few checks on their discretion in the current system,” Park said.