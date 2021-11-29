UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Discovering hundreds of new exoplanets is a significant accomplishment by itself, but what sets this work apart is how it will illuminate features of the exoplanet population as a whole,” said Erik Petigura, an astronomy professor at the University of California Los Angeles. The finding was made possible thanks to a planet detection algorithm designed by a UCLA postdoctoral scholar, Jon Zink, which searched through data collected by the NASA Kepler Space Telescope’s K2 mission.

“Right now consumers are screaming because they don’t have the product and the price is going up,” said Christopher S. Tang, a distinguished professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, “but the big players are quietly happy.”

“People have found various ways to survive, and that includes relying on other family members, dramatically reducing costs, working in the gig economy, picking up spare jobs here and there,” said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center. “It means that workers can be a little choosier with regard to what jobs they want to take.”

A new UCLA report shows television viewers like shows with diverse casts and writers. But while some groups are making gains in Hollywood, Latinx people remain severely underrepresented. … Darnell Hunt, co-author of the annual report … said the biggest takeaway was that people of color want to watch programming where their identities are featured, not just in the background, but in prominent roles. But despite that appetite from viewers, the UCLA report showed that Hollywood is still failing Latinx people, even though they are one of the fastest-growing communities in the country. (Hunt is interviewed.)

“The 2000s drought in the Colorado River Basin and across the Western United States has been as dry as any other 22-year period in the last millennium. The drought that we’re in today is not going to last forever. It will break at some point when we have a string of really good luck years,” said UCLA’s Park Williams.

“NorCal is, largely, out of the woods this year when it comes to large/fast-moving wildfire potential thanks to widespread heavy October rainfall,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a tweet. “But same is not true in SoCal, where very little rain has fallen in recent weeks and vegetation is still very dry.”

The variant has about 50 mutations, Topol said. Of those, 30 are in the spike protein, which is targeted by vaccines and some monoclonal antibody therapies, according to Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “So the concern is, will this variant have some ability to work around, if you will, our vaccines and some of our therapies?” Kim-Farley said.

“It’s not just an issue of handing people vaccines,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. … And while travel bans in some cases buy officials time to coordinate a public health response, they often come too late. Omicron has already been detected in locales including Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Britain. “The cat’s out of the bag,” Rimoin said. (Rimoin is also interviewed by Fox News and CNN.)

Shira Shafir, an associate professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said that “given the politicization” around COVID-19 rules, some businesses “will just choose to get the fine and remain open.” She added that public health agencies with limited staff and resources may weigh whether “the juice is worth the squeeze.”

“It’s a somewhat muddled and complicated picture,” Timothy Brewer, an epidemiology professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, told me. “But at least at a population level, there are data to show that the contacts of vaccinated individuals who become infected are less likely to get infected themselves.”

As the Hammer Museum emerges from last year’s pandemic shutdown, it has assembled a lineup of big names that it hopes will draw crowds back to its campus down the street from the University of California, Los Angeles: Cézanne, Manet, Monet, Toulouse-Lautrec. And Waters. … “It will bring people who wouldn’t be museumgoers to the museum,” said Ann Philbin, the executive director of the Hammer, who recruited Ms. Waters for this project. “It is about cross-pollination of audiences.”

“I’m not sure California should be much concerned with high gas prices. Pricing is an important tool in the development and spread of alternative, clean technologies. That’s why a carbon tax is so appealing — even if it remains a hard sell politically,” said UCLA’s Jim Newton.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are experiencing alarmingly high rates of hate incidents at their jobs, in addition to an overwhelming fear of being targeted at their jobs, according to research released this month from the California-based coalition Stop AAPI Hate and UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. (UCLA’s Paul Ong is quoted.)

Dr. Peter Butler, a diabetes expert at UCLA who also was not involved with the research, agreed while offering the same caveats. “It is a remarkable result,” Dr. Butler said. “To be able to reverse diabetes by giving them back the cells they are missing is comparable to the miracle when insulin was first available 100 years ago.”

According to the work of UCLA history Professor Benjamin Madley, massacres that Hastings ordered in service of his fortune killed at least 283 Indian men, women and children. In a state replete with bloody, genocidal massacres of American Indians throughout its brutal history, this was the deadliest.