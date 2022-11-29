UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hammer Museum renovations near completion | Los Angeles Times

The Hammer Museum’s more than two-decade-long building transformation is about to cross the finish line: The museum said Tuesday it will premiere the final phase of its expansion and renovations project on March 26. … “It’s just incredibly exciting,” museum Director Ann Philbin said in an interview, adding that because construction was incremental over so many years, “it was hard to imagine an end to it. But now, this is the moment when we open the front door and the new entry, this is the moment when everyone’s going to really notice what we’ve been doing.”

Challenges for San Diego’s $160 billion rail expansion | Los Angeles Times

Many regional governments are exploring ways to piggyback on the state’s eventual rollout, but none have been as explicit as in San Diego, said Michael Manville, a professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “SANDAG made it much more real and concrete for voters than any discussion thus far has done in California,” he said. “Building a road-charge program, full stop, into a transportation package — it’s pretty ambitious.”

That point is driven home by a recent study of bail decisions issued by judges in several counties since the California Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in In re Humphrey more than a year and a half ago. In that March 2021 decision, the court struck down money bail orders that defendants can’t afford. … Yet the analysis by the UC Berkeley School of Law’s Policy Advocacy Clinic and UCLA School of Law’s Criminal Justice Program shows that after Humphrey, the bail amounts that judges order have remained steady — exactly the opposite one should expect after a ruling striking down unaffordable bail.

State Department alleges foreign interference in congressional election | NBC News

Richard Hasen, an expert in election law and professor at UCLA, said there is a difference between a foreign person’s trying to influence the outcome of an election and breaking U.S. law, which requires spending money.

More than a decade after Agriculture Department officials ditched the [food] pyramid, few Americans have heard of MyPlate, a dinner plate-shaped logo that emphasizes fruits and vegetables. … But the guide left out crucial details, said Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a nutrition specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It doesn’t differentiate between starchy vegetables and non-starchy vegetables,” she said. “There’s no fats on there.”

Reviewing weight loss plans for men | Forbes

“I recommend a whole food, plant-based diet for men for weight loss,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Health. “Plant-based diets are high in fiber, fruits and vegetables, which are anti-inflammatory, are satiating and fuel your muscles and brain.” While there are different iterations of plant-based diets, they all emphasize nutritious plant foods while limiting animal products, such as meat, eggs and dairy, as well as refined and processed foods.