UCLA has become the public University in California to offer a disability studies major, a decision, advocates say, is a major victory for representing people with disabilities.

“It’s very much thinking about labor in intersectional ways. I’ve worked a long time doing research on issues with women in labor, so it’s super exciting to be able to come into this position,” said UCLA’s Saba Waheed.

The entire Lakers organization took time out of a busy schedule to visit the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, spreading joy to staff, patients and families every step of the way. (UCLA’s Johnese Spisso was interviewed.)

An initial four-day truce between both parties that was set to expire on Monday has been extended by two days, paving the way for the further release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It reflects a shift in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firm stance initially against a ceasefire, as he is faced with low approval ratings and pressure from the international community, said observers. “Most importantly, it means that they’re getting their people back,” Professor James Gelvin from the Department of History at University of California, Los Angeles, told CNA’s Asia First.

In a year expected to be the hottest ever recorded due to climate change, holding the conference in the Dubai sends mixed signals, said Cara Horowitz, executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA, who will be attending the proceedings. “This conference will be an especially challenging one for making real progress,” Horowitz said, not only because of Al Jaber’s role but also because this year’s agenda offers few opportunities for new breakthrough agreements such as the Paris climate agreement, which was established eight years ago at COP21.

The study’s results aren’t a big departure from results posted in clinical trials, so they aren’t terribly surprising, says Dr. Mopelola Adeyemo, who treats people with diabetes and obesity at the University of California at Los Angeles. Adeyemo says that ultimately, the best weight loss drug for an individual is going to be the one that works for them. She has patients who can’t tolerate one form of a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic or Mounjaro but can take a different one. (Also: HealthDay News.)

“Generally I try to avoid taking the over-the-counter medications if I can,” says Dr. John Mafi, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Catherine Lord, a professor of psychiatry and education at UCLA’s Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior echoed the intersection between gender and neurodiversity when it comes to apologizing too much. “I think in general women do this much more than men who aren’t neurodivergent,” Lord explained in an email.

As AI becomes ubiquitous in day-to-day life, [UCLA] writer, curator, and educator Anuradha Vikram believes it could be a beneficial tool — and one that can’t exist without humans, at least for now. (Vikram was interviewed.)

Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA’s School of Law, said that if the issue isn’t resolved by the courts now it could easily come back after the primary. One hypothetical is that Democrats could win control of the House in 2024 and try to block certification of a second Trump presidency. “Whatever you think of it on the merits, the sooner this is resolved the better,” Hasen said. “It creates a potential for social upheaval.”