Number of those undecided about vaccines is shrinking | Los Angeles Times

But that group — those who are unvaccinated but still open to the idea — appears to be shrinking … And distrust in government is tied to vaccine skepticism in general, which suggests that in many places, “governments may not be the most effective messenger for health advice,” said UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor Corrina Moucheraud.

Immigration still a ‘third rail of American politics’ | New York Times

The predicament immigration poses goes well beyond politics. Roger Waldinger, a professor of sociology at U.C.L.A., described the broader implications in an email: “Immigration is an inescapable dilemma for all advanced economies: because they need immigrants; because the rewards for immigration are great (where one lives has a more important impact on income than what one does); and because development puts migration at reach for a growing segment of the world’s population.”

So much buzz, but what is critical race theory? | Associated Press

Cheryl Harris, a UCLA law professor who teaches a course on the topic, said it’s a myth that critical race theory teaches hatred of white people and is designed to perpetuate divisions in American society. Instead, she said she believes the proposals limiting how racism can be discussed in the classroom have a clear political goal: “to ensure that Republicans can win in 2022.”

Expected Supreme Court decision could lead to more guns in public | San Francisco Chronicle

“Counties like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, with the biggest cities in California … are going to have to allow more people to carry guns on the streets,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who has written extensively on firearms issues.

Stagnation of Latino diversity in TV | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

UCLA recently published its Hollywood Diversity Report for Television. It showed a continuing lack of representation for people of color, including the Latino community, which makes up just 7% of leading roles on scripted broadcast shows and only 6% of all roles. This isn’t the first report to find a lack of Latino representation on television, so we wondered what solutions exist to help resolve the issue — including writing-mentorship programs, which have allowed up-and-coming writers of color to gain experience and get their foot in the door. (UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramon is interviewed.)

COVID conspiracies bear similarities to witch hunts | USA Today

Bill Gates is planning to microchip the world through a COVID-19 vaccine. The 5G networks scattered around the world are causing people to catch coronavirus. COVID-19 was spread by Maine lobsters shipped to China. The COVID-19 pandemic has given birth to some outrageous conspiracy theories packed with misinformation like the ones above, and new research from UCLA sheds light on how these false narratives developed.

COVID vaccines for children are on the way | KPCC-FM

“Logistically, you have to have enough room in the freezers to be able to stock these vaccines. You also have to train staff. Staff need to know, OK the 5-to-11-year-olds get this dose; the 12-to-16-year-olds get this dose,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice (approx. 0:20 mark).

Holiday shopping could be difficult this year | Modesto Bee

Two factors have created delays: The slowdown in chip supplies and a demand for more in-home products. “People spent more time at home. They want to upgrade,” said Christopher Tang, faculty director of the UCLA Center for Global Management. They want a new computer or television set.

Finding non-dairy alternatives to cow’s milk | KTLA-TV

“You absolutely do no not need to drink milk to be healthy … There are a lot of alternatives to cow’s milk. This can include soy milk, almond milk, oat milk. There’s a lot of different choices out there that you can choose from,” said UCLA’s Dana Hunnes (approx. 1:10 mark).

Climate summit, global warming and wildfires | KPBS-FM

New research from climate researchers at UCLA already blames most of the western wildfire behavior on climate change. The study says the atmosphere is drying out landscapes increasing the chances and ferocity of wildfires.

Why farmworkers were left out of Striketober | New Republic

“Historically, workers have used a lot of different strategies and tools … it’s never been only unions,” said Dr. Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a specialist in farmworker movements who serves as the UCLA Labor Center’s project director. “There’s no one single path to gain more rights.”

Low budgets never preclude safe movie productions | IndieWire

The “Rust” reports document what might be generously described as gross mistakes and mismanagement, but “low budget does not equal unsafe. That’s not the conclusion to draw from this tragedy,” said Tom Nunan, who was an executive producer of “Crash” and “The Illusionist” and is currently on the faculty of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “This movie is an outlier — this is not what normally happens on a movie set — typically people on movie and TV sets are following rules, following established behaviors and regulations that keep people safe.”

Experts predict less severe COVID surge this winter | WebMD

Peter Katona, MD, clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA says he can’t predict what will happen in the next few months. But he said on the basis of data he’s seen from around the world, “COVID doesn’t seem to be very seasonal. There’s a little bit of seasonality that comes in the fall, but it’s not like flu, which is very seasonal.”

The legend of the muscle-building tuna shake | MEL Magazine

From a nutritional perspective, tuna protein shakes (and protein shakes in general) are also unnecessarily high in protein. “Not only is this disgusting-sounding, but it’s absolutely pointless,” says Dana Hunnes, dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.” “Our bodies can’t absorb more than 30 grams of protein at a time, so these shakes with 52-plus grams of protein in them are a waste, and your kidneys need to work that much harder to process all of it.”

A safe place for students who sleep in their cars | KTLA-TV

A UCLA study published late last year found that 1 in 5 California Community College students, 1 in 10 California State University students and 1 in 20 UC University of California students were experiencing homelessness. And including K–12 students, the number of students experiencing homelessness in the state has risen nearly 50% in the last decade, according to the study.

What a college professor does in a workday | The Lily

(Column written by UCLA’s Janet Tomiyama) What I love about my job is that every day is different, but in general it falls into three buckets: research, teaching and service. Most people think a college professor is a person who teaches undergrads, but at places like UCLA, their real job is to do research. That means getting grants, conducting studies, analyzing data and publishing.

The truth about November stocks | MarketWatch

Brad Cornell, a professor emeritus at UCLA, reports that the odds of success of any of Medallion Fund’s individual trades have been 50.75%, only slightly higher than 50%. But when coupled with high-frequency trading, those odds are enough to produce a highly profitable strategy. Medallion’s “strategy involved constantly opening and covering thousands of short-term positions, both long and short … Taken over millions of trades that [50.75%] percentage allowed the firm to make billions,” Cornell wrote.