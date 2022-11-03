UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Fentanyl pill seizures in L.A. skyrocket | Los Angeles Times

Chelsea Shover, assistant professor in residence in UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said that the problem needs to be looked at through a public health lens and that stepped-up actions by law enforcement “can’t be the only main strategy” for a crisis that predates the pandemic. “Fentanyl pills are very cheap to make,” she said. “You can make a ton of them, so a large bust or a large seizure, while arguably important, represents only a fraction of what’s out there.”

The worst flu season in more than a decade? | ABC News

“What the data tells us so far is we’re likely to have a fairly substantial influenza season,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told ABC News. “It’s taking off at a faster rate than usual. We’re clearly in the influenza season but what we’re seeing is a more rapid rise in cases.”

Targeting misleading info from L.A. pregnancy centers | Los Angeles Times

A draft of the ordinance cited a data analysis by the UCLA Law Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy that found that the court’s decision would bring between 8,000 and 16,100 more people to California for abortion care each year, and that between 4,700 and 9,400 of those would come to Los Angeles County.

Low-income groups and the lottery | NPR

“There are people who do develop unhealthy relationships with the lottery and they develop a gambling use disorder,” said Timothy Fong, co-director of the Gambling Studies Program at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Exhibition focuses on tragedies at U.S.-Mexico border | Los Angeles Times

At La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, next to Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles, a new exhibition gives voice to many of the migrants who try to cross this adverse terrain. But the curators of “Hostile Terrain ‘94: The Undocumented Migration Project” wish they didn’t have to keep revisiting such lethal ground… Jason De León, a UCLA anthropologist and executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project and the Colibrí Center for Human Rights, said his ideal would have been to never have to plan such an exhibition. Its existence testifies to an ongoing calamity.

Lessons the pandemic taught us | Inside Higher Ed

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) It has become a common refrain: the COVID-19 pandemic heightened disparities that were already present in American education. This happened in ways that should not have surprised us. But they did surprise us … First, many leaders were surprised to find that community colleges suffered more severe enrollment drops during the pandemic than any other higher education segment.

Autism alters brain more than previously thought | United Press International

Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex rather than being confined to certain areas thought to affect social behavior and language. That’s according to a new study -- lasting more than a decade and led by the University of California-Los Angeles -- that explored how autism spectrum disorder affects the brain at the molecular level. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Geschwind was quoted. Also: Spectrum, Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

Election-denying lawyers primed for midterms | New York Times

With less than a week to go before Election Day, the 2022 midterms have had an avalanche of litigation. More than 115 cases have been filed … Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, described many of them as “placeholders.” “So, if it’s really close in Nevada, then you’ve got these lawsuits that are pending, already in the pipeline, that could provide a basis for trying to claim that there was fraud or some reason to think that a Democrat didn’t win,” he said.

When should Supreme Court justices recuse themselves? | San Francisco Chronicle

“Confidence in the court is at an all-time low and this is part of the reason,” said Scott Cummings, a UCLA law professor and director of the school’s Legal Ethics program. In Thomas’ case, he said, “when one’s spouse is an active member of an organization taking part in a case before you... it raises the appearance of a conflict.”

How unexpected weather ‘decapitated’ fire season | San Francisco Chronicle

October was marked by a deep marine layer that sent fog to all corners of the Bay Area. “That really made a decisive difference in that it decapitated, if you will, the peak of fire season,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.

California’s housing crisis: Who’s to blame? | Courthouse News Service

In a summer report to the Berkeley City Council, city officials said large financial companies like BlackRock are some of the largest real estate owners in the country and may have a detrimental influence on the Bay Area market … Michael Manville, associate professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, said there are other issues with Berkeley’s report, which he called “flawed and vague.” “Institutional investors like to buy in the Bay Area because the Bay Area doesn’t build housing. These companies feed off scarcity,” Manville said.

How often should you change your toothbrush? | CNBC

When was the last time you changed your toothbrush? If you can’t recall, then you may need to throw “old reliable” away today. Oral hygiene is so much more important than most people realize, says Michelle Kelman, lecturer at UCLA School of Dentistry and an advisor at Flossy.com. “You have to remember that oral medicine is a part of medicine, and that’s something that’s forgotten. Dentistry tends to be treated like that thing on the side,” Kelman tells CNBC Make It.

Slavery on the ballot: Voting on prisoner labor | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“It’s a standard practice. I don’t know of any jurisdiction where incarcerated people aren’t required to work. There are many places where there aren’t enough jobs for everybody. So in many facilities, only some people are work, but it’s not because there’s not a requirement that everyone work. It’s just that there aren’t enough jobs for people,” said UCLA’s Sharon Dolovich (approx. 0:55 mark).

What’s next for the L.A. City Council? | KCAL-TV

“The 6th District already has … one of the very lowest volumes of registered voters of any of the council districts in the city. So, it could be just a few thousand votes that decide who the next council person of the 6th District will be,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:25 mark).

Abortion measure on the California ballot | KPCC-FM

“The law will remain in place, as it has for 20 years. Doctors will still remain subject to licensing requirements, to medical ethics requirements that they have always been subject to, that govern how they practice medicine. This will change none of that,” said UCLA’s Cary Franklin (approx. 0:35 mark).

Testing positive for COVID before holiday gatherings | CNBC

If you end isolation after five days, you could potentially attend a gathering that occurs on day six or beyond if you wear a high-quality mask around others, says Dr. Timothy Brewer, a medicine and epidemiology professor at UCLA Health. But he says it all depends on who exactly you’d see at the gathering: If there’s anyone at high-risk, don’t even think about going. If not, you should still make sure everyone else is comfortable with your presence.

Medi-Cal programs reach only fraction of seniors, disabled | MyScience

Two Medi-Cal care programs designed to help seniors and disabled adults avoid being placed in nursing homes serve only a fraction of those presumed to be eligible, according to a study published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research … “Supportive programs provided to older adults and adults with disabilities at home and in the community are essential to maintaining physical and mental health,” said Kathryn Kietzman, director of the center’s Health Equity Program. “As the state continues to implement its Master Plan for Aging, it is critical that gaps in access to long-term services and supports are addressed.”