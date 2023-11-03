UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Morning light is really good for your health” and is a great mood booster, said Dr. Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Our internal clock is really set by light and it is very sensitive. It’s the signal to our brain that the day has started.”

Then, in 1996, NASA’s Galileo spacecraft passed by Europa and detected a strange magnetic field coming from within. “We didn’t understand what it was,” said Margaret Kivelson, a space physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles who was in charge of the spacecraft’s magnetometer. Eventually, she and her team realized that an electrically conductive fluid — something inside the moon — was convulsing in response to Jupiter’s immense magnetic field.

Viewers will continue to have the option to bundle Hulu with Disney Plus (and also ESPN Plus if they wish). However, “one could see it as a sign of the times as more and more media companies look at merging and consolidating,” said Tom Nunan, a former network television executive and a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

“The trend you’ve seen over time is that concert ticket prices have grown more unequal. And there’s a few superstar acts, like Taylor Swift and Beyonce, who can have a huge number of dates and still charge a high price and sell out the tour. But that’s not the case for most artists,” said UCLA’s Gabriel Rossman (approx. 1:50 mark).

In summer 2022, Dr. Jennifer Kruse, a faculty psychiatrist at University of California, Los Angeles, sent an email to colleagues, offering to see patients interested in weight-loss drugs. “I think these new agents may really be a game changer,” she wrote. Her schedule quickly became packed.

“Many different factors contribute to depression, such as genetics and life’s stressors,” says psychiatrist Walter Dunn, a health sciences assistant clinical professor at UCLA Health. Until there’s a better understanding of the disease, finding the right treatment is done by trial and error.

New information from UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research shows that among California adults who tested positive for COVID, those with the lowest incomes were more than twice as likely as those with the highest incomes to have experienced long COVID — in this case, symptoms of the virus that last for two months or more. (UCLA’s Todd Hughes was quoted.)

Gerald Kominski, a professor emeritus of health policy at UCLA, told Pulse EBRI’s findings suggest “the ongoing resilience” of the employer-based market despite warnings that it could face challenges from ACA marketplaces.

If you tend to plan a lot in bed, it may help to journal or record your thoughts before going to sleep. It may help to make a to-do list or write down your thoughts in a different room before going to your bedroom to sleep, says Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, a professor of neurology at the University of California Los Angeles and director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. If you don’t get out of bed to record your thoughts, “the bed then becomes a place for planning and thinking. It’s a place for hypervigilance.”

A team of researchers from UCLA has unveiled a first-of-its-kind stable and fully solid-state thermal transistor that uses an electric field to control a semiconductor device’s heat movement … “The precision control of how heat flows through materials has been a long-held but elusive dream for physicists and engineers,” said the study’s co-author Yongjie Hu, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. (UCLA’s Paul Weiss was also quoted. Also: Science Daily.)