[Richard] Danielpour, a professor at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, scored a nomination for best contemporary classical composition with “Yeshua.” The album also is up for best choral performance, and if it were to win, the Grammy would be shared by a team that includes the UCLA Chamber Singers — an ensemble of about three dozen undergraduate and graduate students studying music performance, education, composition and conducting.

In her new book, “The World of Plymouth Plantation,” [UCLA] historian Carla Pestana explores Plymouth’s grip on the American historical imagination, including Thanksgiving and other “firsts,” such as the Mayflower Compact that is often lauded as evidence of colonists’ early interest in a democratic form of government. Yes, Indigenous and English people shared a meal in early New England in the fall of 1621, and yes, they did eat vegetables that the settlers had learned from the Wampanoag how to grow, but it’s not even clear a turkey was on the table.

And is Garcetti, who has only held local office, qualified to run the federal department of transportation? He wouldn’t be the first mayor to run that department, said Brian Taylor, director of UCLA’s Institute for Transportation Studies.

As for Dr. [Seema] Yasmin: She is a Cambridge-trained medical doctor, a specialist in epidemiology, a journalist and the director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative. She teaches at Stanford and is a visiting professor at UCLA. She didn’t get there easily.

“The origin of being Indigenous is location and ties to the land,” said Randall Akee, an associate professor of public policy and American Indian Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

And after a war, explains the UCLA sociologist Patrick Heuveline, a spike in births can result simply from soldiers coming home and reuniting with their partners en masse.

Over the past several months, what began as a scattershot, try-anything approach for treating people with severe cases of COVID-19 has evolved into a set of best practices that have allowed more of the sickest patients to survive, said Dr. Robert J. Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Children whose educations have been disrupted by the pandemic, even for as little as two to four months, may suffer life-long consequences, including shorter life spans, according to a study released Tuesday by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. … “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has extracted an enormous sacrifice from its youngest citizens to protect the health of its oldest,” said Frederick Zimmerman, a UCLA Fielding School of Public health professor of health policy and management. (Also: KABC-TV, City News Service and MyNewsLA.)

Concentration of Asian American workers in industries such as hospitality, retail and laundry service partly explained the disproportionately high level of job losses among them during the pandemic, according to research by Donald Mar of San Francisco State University and Paul Ong of University of California at Los Angeles.

Those who do flout public health ordinances are doing so for a variety of reasons, with economics topping the list. “There are people who are protecting their employment, protecting their income,” said Vickie Mays, a clinical psychologist and professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “There are no stimulus checks coming. There’s no alternative.”

These ongoing efforts and experiments are, as UCLA assistant professor of geography Kelly Kay put it, a “corporate hostile takeover” that will yield returns for shareholders, rents for firms, and potentially even more disastrous asset bubbles for the rest of us.

In addition, experts like Sherwin Arman, D.M.D., M.P.H., director of the UCLA Orofacial Pain Program, say it’s quite possible that the same thing is happening here in the United States. Arman explained that “stress for one’s own health concerns, financial concerns from the epidemic, and health concerns for family may lead to daytime clenching and grinding.”

Absent last-minute federal and state legislation, Californians counting on pandemic assistance dollars to stay fed, and an eviction moratorium to stay housed, will be in for a rough new year. The day-after-Christmas expiration of federal benefits will affect more than 750,000 of them, according to a study by the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

“The fact is that anything that’s done between walls indoors is high-risk, no matter how you slice it, no matter how you tent it,” said Dr. Peter Katona, chair of the Infection Control Working Group at the UCLA Schools of Medicine and Public Health. (Katona was also quoted in Teen Vogue.)