Rising nationalism complicates China’s climate ambitions | Bloomberg News

The Communist “Party has always been vigilant against foreign security risks, even as it has been quite open to the absorption of outside ideas,” said Alex Wang, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “Citizens in some quarters have become increasingly vocal in expressing nationalist sentiment.”

Public health experts weigh in on COVID omicron variant | KTTV-TV

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, echoed President Biden’s sentiments. “We should be concerned about this variant, but it’s not time to panic. We know variants are going to arise and the most important thing is to identify them, understand them, and then have a plan.” (Rimoin is also interviewed by KCBS-TV and CNN. UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona is interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

Most employers will require workers to get vaccinated | USA Today

In addition, the survey found waning enthusiasm for businesses to provide financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations. A research paper from USC and UCLA for the National Bureau of Economic Research in October found money incentives did not increase vaccinations among those not wanting the shot.

L.A. may urge state to make things easier on street food vendors | City News Service

On Aug. 11, the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel released a report that found that despite legislation enacted in 2018 in Los Angeles and California to legalize street vending, most vendors face threats of ticketing and fines each day… “The problem stems from a tangled web of state, county and city laws that deprive sidewalk vendors of access to permits to legally sell food, denying vendor dreams of entrepreneurialism while hurting all Angelenos by undermining the food safety principles the laws claim to protect,” said the report’s co-author Scott Cummings of UCLA’s Community Economic Development Clinic.

Nearly half of caregivers experienced financial stress in 2020 | Medical Xpress

In 2020, an estimated 6.7 million Californians provided care for a family member or friend with a serious or chronic illness or disability. According to a study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, 44.4% of those caregivers reported experiencing some level of financial stress due to their roles, and 13.5% experienced a physical or mental health problem due to their caregiving work. (UCLA’s Sean Tan and Kathryn Kietzman are quoted.)