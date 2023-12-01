UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Understanding health crises at ICE detention centers | Los Angeles Times

An investigation published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. found discrepancies between emergencies at California immigrant detention facilities that were reported to local authorities and those reported publicly by the federal government. The study, led by Dr. Annette Dekker, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at UCLA, analyzed about 1,200 emergencies from 2018 through 2022 at three detention centers: the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County, the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and the Imperial Regional Detention Facility east of San Diego. (Dekker was quoted.)

Health events following Aliso Canyon gas leak | Los Angeles Daily News

Now, eight years after the Valley blowout, researchers at UCLA will use numerous data sources to measure the impact of the disastrous gas leak on those living in nearby communities, as part of its Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study. (UCLA’s Michael Jerrett was quoted. Also: KTLA-TV.)

A nearly decade-long study by UCLA researchers found that substance abuse treatment of any kind may help to reduce methamphetamine usage among men who have sex with other men — a population that has been disproportionately impacted by the U.S. methamphetamine crisis in recent years. (UCLA’s Allison Rosen and Dr. Steven Shoptaw were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

According to Indu Subramanian, MD, clinical professor of neurology and integrative medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tai chi hits on almost all of the different wellness categories that physicians typically look for in a healthy lifestyle — physical activity, mindfulness, improved sleep, time spent outside and social connection.

“This is a really weird way to try to court one’s key clients … They just simply are not interested in, and cannot run the risk of, having their products and services advertised next to the kinds of things that are now pervasive on X, formerly Twitter,” said UCLA’s Sarah Roberts (approx. 2:15 mark).

The law is not much of a protection, however, if it can’t be enforced through litigation. Richard Hasen, a voting rights expert at UCLA Law School, warned that it was “hard to overstate how important and detrimental this decision would be if allowed to stand: the vast majority of claims to enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act are brought by private plaintiffs, not the Department of Justice with limited resources.”

Dov Waxman, director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, said he believes the anger of those young progressives may fade by the 2024 elections, but their apathy may still keep them from voting. Biden “has kind of a broader, deeper problem with younger voters and certainly this has exacerbated it,” Waxman said.