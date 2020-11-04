UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Alisa Belinkoff Katz) Over the summer, I was part of a team at the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy that began looking at the history of absentee voting in California, expecting to find a story line of steadily increasing voter access. But after poring over voting data, legislative digests, news stories and other documents, we found that California took explicit steps throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries that kept many working-class and nonwhite citizens from voting.

“People’s views of the economy are always colored by party identification,” said Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Take a study led by two psychologists, Dr. Joanna Arch and Dr. Michelle Craske at the University of California, Los Angeles. The researchers divided participants into groups: One group listened to a recording on focused breathing while the other listened to a recording that provoked worrying. Afterward, when both groups viewed negative images, the participants from the worry group responded more negatively versus those who had practiced staying present. In other words, worrying depletes us, while being present facilitates facing challenges.

UCLA political science and psychology professor Efrén Pérez says one of the strongest emotions activating this year’s election is anger. “When you trigger anger collectively among some groups of people, that’s one of the most energizing emotional states,” he says. “You’re already seen snippets of this, people waiting in rainstorms, waiting hours to cast their ballot. And it’s not lost on me that a lot of those individuals happen to be people of color. And it’s because they’re mad.”

“Voter suppression is something that we have an unfortunate, ugly history around,” said UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard. “So, what I think about is things like the literacy tax that said that blacks had to show that they could answer certain questions,” Howard explains. “And some of these questions were just absolutely absurd, such as how many jelly beans are in a jar.”

“Election administrators have been focused on this issue for many, many months. And I think by and large… they’ve been preparing for exactly these types of concerns,” said UCLA’s Dan Thompson.

The percentage of Americans who said they’re on a diet is lower than expected given prevalence of diet-related diseases in the country, said Dana Hunnes, a professor of public health and nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles.

(Column written by UCLA’s Diane A. Garcia-Gonzales and Michael Jerrett) Five years post-blowout, the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility continues to inject, store, and withdraw billions of cubic feet of methane, and we still do not understand the range of emissions or full range of potential health effects to those living downwind. While the state slowly crawls over the bridge towards renewables, we must ensure the transitions occurs equitably and that communities do not bear unfair burdens as we move closer to a renewable energy future.