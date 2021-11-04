UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Supreme Court likely to bolster concealed-gun rights | Los Angeles Times

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who has written widely on the 2nd Amendment, said the outcome could force local officials to shift their focus to declaring certain places off-limits to guns. “New York may be forced to allow more people to carry but can still broadly define sensitive places to make it hard practically to carry in New York City,” he said. (Winkler was also quoted by the New York Times, Fresno Bee and Time. UCLA’s Eugene Volokh was interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” — approx. 5:35 mark).

A safe place for students who sleep in their cars | Los Angeles Times

A report last year from UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools found that homelessness for K–12 students and those at the University of California, California State University and community college system had risen by 50% over the last decade, with the pandemic believed to be a key driver. The study found that 1 in 5 community college students were experiencing homelessness. In L.A. County, 74% of homeless student were Latino and 12% were Black.

School board elections: Critical race theory, mask mandates | NBC News

John Rogers, a professor of education at the School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the combination of money, messaging and malcontents likely helped the successful candidates cruise to victories. “It was those three dynamics together,” he said. “The money, and the institutional supports that aligned with that money, mattered. The messaging was quite effective. And the underlying stress and discontent with the fact that conditions have not returned to ‘normal’ led people to want to take action.”

Kelp forest off California coast doubles in size | San Francisco Chronicle

“These kelps are found globally, but I think they’re just so iconic for California,” said Kyle Cavanaugh, an assistant professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability. “They provide the foundation for an entire ecosystem: fish, invertebrates, birds, marine mammals. So they’re important both ecologically but also economically, because some of those associated species are in important commercial and recreational fisheries.”

UC Hastings Law to rebrand after outcry over namesake | Reuters

UC Hastings adjunct professor John Briscoe detailed Hastings’ actions against Native Americans in a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed in 2017. Hastings promoted and financed “Indian-hunting raids” that killed at least 283 men, women and children in the 1850s, according to Benjamin Madley, a history professor at the University of California Los Angeles.

Still a lack of paid leave, but advocates aren’t giving up | CNBC

People of color are more likely to not have access to leave than white workers: Around 19% of Latinas lack access to the unpaid leave provided by the FMLA, compared with 8.4% of white men, a recent study from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s WORLD Policy Analysis Center found, because of the differences in their jobs. (Also: UCLA’s Jody Heymann was interviewed by WBUR-FM’s “On Point.”)

International demand for diverse film, TV stories | Hollywood Reporter

Yet the myth remains … that diverse stories don’t sell. “Well, I’m here to tell you that it’s all a myth, it’s not true,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of the Division of Social Sciences and Professor of Sociology and African American Studies, UCLA. “The global audience looks a lot more like American diversity than Europe. I mean, Europe is only about 18 percent of the world’s population and maybe 22 percent of the world GDP. All the rest is this rainbow around the world who want to hear diverse stories.”

Latest on the pandemic: Garcetti tests positive | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The good thing is that infections following vaccination tend to be much more mild and tend to resolve really quickly … that was the case for myself, and I hope that will be the case for Mayor Garcetti … When people are infected after getting vaccinated, they can still transmit it, so it’s important they still take precautions they normally would following an infection,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:45 mark).

Carole Baskin almost certain to lose ‘Tiger King’ lawsuit | Vice

To figure out if the Baskins have a case, I called up Dale Cohen, an expert on the laws governing documentary filmmaking who works as the director of the Documentary Film Legal Clinic at the UCLA School of Law and as special counsel for PBS Frontline. He read over the Baskins’ lawsuit and shared his thoughts on whether or not they have a shot at winning it. His take, in a nutshell: Their chances are slim.

Disparities in California’s tap water quality persist | Capital & Main

This is the fifth iteration of EWG’s tap water database. Greg Pierce, director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation’s Human Right to Water Solutions Lab, said the database provides an impressive translation of federal and state data and raises wider questions. In particular, what alternatives are readily available to already vulnerable communities facing water quality challenges? Clear-cut answers aren’t always easy to come by. Bottled water, for example, poses its own problems, Pierce said.

As mass transit stagnates, U.S. traffic deaths surge | Grist

“There’s a fundamental problem that exists, because federal transportation funds have focused on making sure that driving is the easiest way for people to get around,” Madeline Brozen, assistant director of both the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies and the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, told Grist. “It has huge negative health consequences in terms of environmental justice, but it also has these huge health and safety consequences for drivers and pedestrians.”

Will climate summit pledges result in real action? | Medium

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dana Ellis Hunnes) I am someone who is deeply invested in the outcomes of COP26 in Glasgow. My concerns are outlined in my book, “Recipe for Survival” (Cambridge University Press — out January 2022), which engages readers to understand what is at stake and also provide 20 tangible actions we can take right now to improve our own health and protect the environment.