Southland mountains see season’s first snow | Los Angeles Times

David Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, noted the increased precipitation across the state could have many positive benefits — especially if it continues to bring steady rain without intense storms — including putting an end to fire season in Northern California.

Israel’s Netanyahu returns to power | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s David Myers) The apparent return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power in Israel is a gut punch to people concerned about the state of democracy and the rule of law in the world. Netanyahu has been a key pillar in the global movement of illiberal leaders who have taken control and altered the rules of the democratic game — including in Turkey, Hungary and the United States in the Trump era.

The Oath Keepers on trial for Jan. 6 | NPR

This week I spoke with Ilan Meyer, who led a national study on the transgender population. Meyer is a senior fellow at the Williams Institute at UCLA. And Meyer told me Watkins may have had a hard time in the military and in civilian life, but it’s not clear that her legal trouble has anything to do with her being transgender. Meyer says there are lots of things people might do, like volunteer for a transgender group, rather than bust into the Capitol building.

Native American creators pave way in Hollywood | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

These films and series represent major progress since 2019, when Native Americans accounted for 0.5% — or less — of acting roles in broadcast, cable, and digital scripted shows, according to the University of California, Los Angeles’ 2019 Hollywood Diversity Report. The 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report, by contrast, shows that while Native Americans represented less than 1% of lead roles in broadcast, cable, and digital scripted shows, they made up around 2% of acting roles overall in the same categories.

Affirmative action and the Supreme Court | Los Angeles Times

Asian Americans also had the highest admission rate at UC Berkeley, while Latinos were tops at UC San Diego. Black students had the highest rate at UCLA, although they were a much smaller pool — 671 students with an 11% admission rate — than other races. More than 3,270 Asian Americans were admitted at UCLA for fall 2022, a 10% acceptance rate.

What to know about new COVID variants | New York Times

“The mutations defining these new variants are clustered in and around a key area for antibody interactions, but the overall spike sequence is not really changed enough to affect T cells that recognize any part of the sequence, and they are what prevent severe illness,” [UCLA’s Dr. Otto] Yang said. “People who are up to date on their vaccines and who get treatment early with Paxlovid or with remdesivir are going to do fine for the most part.”

Drug helped obese teens lower their BMI | NBC News

The effectiveness found in the new study “is exciting for the general public and for those of us who practice bariatric medicine,” said Dr. Zhaoping Li, a professor of medicine, Lynda and Stewart Resnick Endowed Chair in Human Nutrition, and director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Autism alters brain in major ways | HealthDay News

Because of autism’s specific symptoms, scientists had thought the disorder was likely caused by changes in brain regions believed to affect social behavior and language. But the new study — led by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles — found genetically driven brain-wide changes in virtually all of the 11 regions of the cerebral cortex that were analyzed. The cerebral cortex is the outermost layer of the brain and plays a key role in all human cognition and behavior. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Geschwind was quoted.)

SCOTUS poised to curtail or end affirmative action | Politico

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Sander) It’s now clear that a Supreme Court majority is poised to curtail or end the use of racial preferences in higher education admissions. For those of us who have criticized preferences as a divisive and counterproductive way to achieve racial progress, reversing past policy would be a good thing. But how the court does it is just as important.

Managed-care provider showers politicians with millions | Kaiser Health News

There’s no proof Centene’s contributions swayed politicians’ decisions, but campaign finance experts say money can translate into access and that can lead to influence. “They’re trying to protect their market share,” said Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “They see it as necessary to maintain good relations with the agencies and with the individuals who are involved in decision-making because that’s the way government works.”

Monkeypox can be transmitted before symptoms appear | HealthDay News

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, was not involved with the study but reviewed the findings. He said there is more pre-symptomatic transmission of monkeypox happening than people appreciated. This makes contact tracing an uphill battle, he noted.