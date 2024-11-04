UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Teens 16-17 can vote in 2 Alameda Co. school board races | L.A. Times

“It’s a big deal that 16- and 17-year-olds can vote in Oakland and Berkeley school board elections, as they now influence who represents their interests,” said Laura Wray-Lake, a professor of social welfare at UCLA, who has conducted research on youth civic engagement. She emphasized that these students see school inequities firsthand and will likely vote for candidates prioritizing equity and student support, and who will “listen to their views.”

Want a better smile? Don't rinse after brushing your teeth | CNET

In an interview with Edmond Hewlett, consumer adviser for the American Dental Association and a professor at UCLA School of Dentistry, I learned exactly why I shouldn't rinse after brushing my teeth. Leaving the toothpaste in my mouth longer lets the fluoride do a better job of protecting against tooth decay and gum disease.

Battleground state vote-counting may prolong wait for results | L.A. Times

Rick Hasen, a campaign-finance law professor at UCLA whose latest book is “A Real Right to Vote: How a Constitutional Amendment Can Safeguard American Democracy,” said the rules in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona could hinder the declaration of a winner in a particularly tight election. (Hasen was also featured by USA Today and MSNBC – approx. 3:10 mark).

As election looms, undocumented students worry | Inside Higher Ed

Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said many applications are now “sitting on a desk somewhere at USCIS.”

Chemists break 100-year-old rule | LiveScience

Scientists have broken a 100-year-old chemistry rule to synthesize a class of molecules previously thought to be too unstable to form. The molecules in question violate Bredt’s rule, which describes where certain types of bonds can occur within a class of 3D chemical compounds. Successfully synthesizing these “anti-Bredt” molecules, as described Nov. 1 in the journal Science, could help scientists make new kinds of medicine. (UCLA’s Neil Garg and Luca McDermott were quoted.)

How cannabis use is changing across the U.S. | New York Times

Men have historically used cannabis at far higher rates than women, said Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. That gap is closing.

Do the COVID vaccines provide long-lasting protection? | NBC News

(Written by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that high-risk adults get a second updated COVID vaccine to bolster their protection against the virus. The agency now recommends that people ages 65 and up and those with weakened immune systems get a second dose of the 2024-25 vaccine six months after their first dose.

Most teens don’t want to watch romance or sex on TV. Why? | New York Post

Teenagers today aren’t the biggest fans of watching love stories in their TV shows and movies. An annual study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for Scholars & Storytellers found that over half of the teenagers who were surveyed prefer watching stories about friendship, rather than romance or sex, in entertainment media.

This Bay Area zip code has less sufficient sleep | Bay Area News Group

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and all medical and scientific organizations that have spoken out on this topic believe that we should stop daylight-saving time and stay permanently on standard time,” said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and former president of the board of directors for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “It’s better aligned with people when we’re on standard time than daylight-saving time.”

Medi-Cal expands to unauthorized residents; results mixed | Calif. Healthline

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that 21% of California dentists saw Medi-Cal patients of all ages, according to data from 2019 to 2021. Often those dentists limit the number of Medi-Cal patients they will see; only 15% of adult enrollees might get dental care in a given year.

Amid Spain's deadly floods, scientists see climate change connection | NPR

“There is a clear climate change footprint on events like this one,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA who was not involved in the analysis, writes in an email.

Eating disorders are worsening. Is it social media’s fault? | Rolling Stone

“Unfortunately, social media replicates things we see in mainstream media and also offline patterns. As such, social media often promotes body types that are unattainable for most, which has been shown to impact body image in negative ways,” says Yalda Uhls, an adjunct professor at UCLA and founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers.

Election exhaustion – and how to handle it | KCAL-TV

“One thing that can really help is reminding ourselves that this opinion is just an opinion. It’s not the whole person,” said UCLA’s Dr. Emmanuel Maidenberg (approx. 1:10 mark. UCLA’s Maia Ferdman and Felicia Graham were also featured.)

When did plate tectonics begin? | Live Science

For example, the Indian subcontinent collided with southern Asia a mere 55 million years ago, and many of those rocks have already eroded away, said Mark Harrison, a professor emeritus of geoscientist at UCLA. “The Tibet-India collision isn't over yet,” Harrison told Live Science. If the evidence of tectonics is disappearing even as a plate-to-plate collision is occurring, what hope is there of finding these same rocks from the much more distant past?