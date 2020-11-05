UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“If Arizona continues to hold for Biden and if Michigan and Wisconsin go for Biden, and if Biden wins one of the two congressional seats… if he picks up one of those, I believe that gets Biden to 270, assuming he wins Nevada and Hawaii,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 3:00 mark).

“The typical UC student, particularly at the more competitive campuses like UCLA and Berkeley, have GPAs well over 4.0 and the only way you can do that is by taking AP courses where you get five points instead of four for every course you take. And if you go to a school and you can be a straight A student in a Black community and have no shot at getting into UCLA if you just look at the numbers, which is unfair,” said UCLA professor Darnell Hunt. (UCLA’s Richard Sander was also quoted.)

The most anti-environmental court | The Hill

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ann Carlson) With the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, it doesn't seem hyperbolic to predict that the Supreme Court will be the most anti-environmental court in the modern era.

The CDC revised its definition of “close contact” last month to include multiple, brief exposures adding up to over 15 minutes within 24 hours. Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health and assistant professor of pediatrics, noted that the CDC recommends a 20-day isolation period for those with severe symptoms or for people who are immunocompromised.

In an effort to promote social justice on a national stage, more than half of UCLA’s football team will wear one-word messages on the back of their jerseys when the team opens the season at Colorado on Saturday. The players picked from five messages — Justice, Love, Peace, Equality and Unity — to place on their jerseys where their last names usually go.

The American Indian Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles has launched an online interactive hate crime map to help track such incidents across the U.S.… “Our purpose in working on the map is to empower our communities and raise awareness around the reality of hate speech and hate acts,” said Shannon Speed, director of the center, and a UCLA professor of anthropology and gender studies.

An international study led by UCLA researchers has found that the United States is far from the most effective health care provider for those 50 and older among the 23 countries examined, it was announced Tuesday… “In the highest-performing health systems such as those of the richer countries of Western Europe, older adults almost all were able to consult a doctor, at least annually, without incurring high out-of-pocket expenses,” said James Macinko, a professor in the [UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s] Community Health Sciences and Health Policy and Management department. “That is not as common an outcome in the U.S.”

Not only did people cut short their Thanksgiving visits if they crossed a political divide, but more people skipped family visits altogether, economics professor Keith Chen of the University of California Los Angeles and Ryne Rohla of Washington State University found. “The election season was a real gut punch. The outcome was really unexpected,” Chen said.

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual Republicans have higher levels of internalized homophobia than LGB Democrats and feel less connected to the LGB community, according to a new research report by the Williams Institute [at UCLA]. That may feel like confirmation of a stereotype. “Researchers and LGBT community members have seen an inherent incompatibility between LGBT identity and Republican affiliation,” the think tank notes. “Nonetheless, LGBT people, like other minority groups, hold diverse beliefs and political affiliations.”

The rate at which Americans are held against their will and forced to undergo mental health evaluations and even state-ordered confinement — lasting anywhere from a few days to years — has risen sharply over the past decade, according to a study published Tuesday by researchers at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs… “This is the most controversial intervention in mental health — you’re deprived of liberty, can be traumatized and then stigmatized — yet no one could tell how often it happens in the United States,” said David Cohen, a professor of social welfare at the Luskin School, who led the research. “We saw the lack of data as a social justice issue, as an accountability issue.” (UCLA’s Gi Lee was cited. Also: City News Service.)