Supreme Court and New York’s gun law | New York Times

“We are likely to see New York be forced to rewrite its law,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in constitutional law and gun policy. “We’ll have to wait until we see the court’s opinion before we know what’s constitutionally permissible.”

Democrats’ drug plan could still aid consumers | Kaiser Health News

Some experts questioned whether the negotiated prices would be directly felt by consumers. “It helps Medicare, without question, to reduce their expenditures,” said William Comanor, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “But how does that affect consumers? I bet Medicare doesn’t change the copay.”

Helping people pay rent helps fight COVID | NPR’s “Short Wave”

“So a person loses their home, they often move in with friends or family, they might enter a homeless shelter — that increases your number of contacts in the community, and it increases the efficiency with which COVID can spread through a community,” said UCLA’s Kathryn Leifheit.

Street parking and climate change | Guardian

“The curb lane is some of the most valuable land on Earth,” said Donald Shoup, a transportation professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I think that’s our biggest mistake, to take some of the most valuable land on Earth and give it away, free, to cars.”

Holiday travel safety during the pandemic | Healthline

“In general, the fewer people you are exposed to during travel, the lower your risk of COVID-19 infection will be. Travel by plane, train, or bus during busy times, including the upcoming holiday season, may expose you to others who may be sick or unknowingly infected with COVID-19,” said [Dr. Kavitha] Prabaker, who also serves as associate director of clinical epidemiology and infection prevention at UCLA Santa Monica, and associate director of the antimicrobial stewardship program at UCLA Health.

UCLA gets state funds to study effect of childhood stress on health | Los Angeles Daily News

Health officials said detecting such impacts early and engaging in early intervention efforts can improve long-term health outcomes. “We now have the opportunity to fully realize the power of addressing ACEs and toxic stress,” according to a statement from Dr. Shannon Thyne, co-principal investigator for the UCLA/UCSF ACE Aware Family Resilience Network, and a professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: City News Service.)

How to fight climate change | KCRW-FM

“There are so many great opportunities around sustainability and climate, but the ones that work the best are the ones that rebuild community, because that’s something we need a lot of too,” [UCLA’s Alex] Hall says. “Make it rewarding, fun and cool. Being part of communal change is cool.”

Breaking down the supply chain breakdown | Zócalo Public Square

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Rescuing Christmas from the supply-chain Grinch won’t be easy. To make it happen, policymakers and business leaders need to take an expansive approach, paying attention to logistics beyond our nation’s clogged-up harbors.

China’s COVID-zero strategy | Bloomberg TV

“Respiratory viruses are notoriously difficult to contain. And it seems like with delta, it’s even more so. It seems like we have a really high viral load — much more so than what we saw with alpha and pre-alpha strains. So it also seems like we’re getting higher peak viral load before people are getting symptoms,” said UCLA’s Christina Ramirez.

Increasing wildfires linked to human-caused climate change | KPCC-FM

World leaders at the conference are discussing how to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius increase. That’s about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. UCLA climatologist Rong Fu says that this target is essential to decreasing the frequency and severity of wildfires. She’s a co-author of a new study about global warming which says it is indeed driving most of these fires, about two-thirds of them.

What happens when cancer treatments stop working? | Cure

“Patients with advanced disease, with some exceptions, are going to be on continuous treatment,” notes Dr. Patricia Ganz, director of cancer prevention and control research at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. “When the disease is well controlled, they know the routine, they know what the side effects are, so if they have to face a change, it’s distressing.”