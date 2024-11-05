UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How first time Latine voters are shaping local elections | L.A. Times’ De Los

Studies by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute found that the number of Latino voters in L.A. County almost doubled to 2.6 million in 2022 from 1.4 million in 2000. And when looking at the youth vote, which is defined as voters between the ages of 18 and 24, Latino voters represent 58.5%, said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, who serves as institute’s director of research. “What does that mean?” he said. “Latinos represent a lot more of the youth vote than the rest of the electorate in L.A. County.”

New study details how to lift Asian American voter turnout in L.A. | Phys.org

Improving the quality of translated voting materials, broadening government outreach to potential voters and increasing the number of in-person voting sites are key to boosting voter turnout among Asian Americans in Los Angeles, according to a newly published report from the UCLA Asian American Studies Center. (UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka, Shengxaio “Sole” Yu, Sydney Pike and Jasmine To were quoted.)

Thanks to California, Kamala Harris is different — in a good way | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jim Newton) Kamala Harris had every right to be annoyed with me. In 2010, she was district attorney of San Francisco and embroiled in her first campaign for statewide office in California, where she was running for attorney general. I was the editorial page editor of the Los Angeles Times, the state’s largest paper and, at the time, its most influential.

Microdosing weight-loss drugs? Why some play doctor | L.A. Times

Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, associate director of the UCLA Medical Weight Management Clinic, works with patients who want to stay at lower doses. She emphasizes that patient responses to these medications vary widely and the need for higher doses doesn’t necessarily correlate with how much weight someone needs to lose. Instead, she carefully monitors each person’s reaction to the medication, tailoring the approach based on their body’s unique response.

Key info about Prop. 32, which would increase state minimum wage | KCAL

“It's very hard for low-income workers in California,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and a former member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. “ In Los Angeles County alone, nearly 40% of the households in our county have incomes of less than $60,000 a year. That is well below the poverty wage.”

Voting in the U.S. shouldn't be this hard | MSNBC

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) As the United States reaches yet another Election Day, it’s worth a reminder that although casting a ballot is easy for most, voting is still too hard for many Americans. It all depends on the state, or sometimes even the county, in which you live. And it shouldn’t — and doesn’t — have to be this way. (Hasen was also featured by the Associated Press, New York Times and KNBC-TV.)

Where Trump and Harris stand on global issues | Washington Post

The United States and Mexico, in particular, could feel “devastating effects” as a result of massive deportations, according to a research paper written in part by the North American Integration and Development center at the University of California at Los Angeles. The paper notes the two countries are “highly interdependent through dense migration, remittance and trade relations.”

Dire economic outlook forecast for Israel if war is prolonged | The National

The growing financial concerns in senior government circles meant that “Israel cannot afford the economic consequences and the losses that they are enduring in a long war,” said Dr. Dalia Dassa Kaye of UCLA’s Burkle Centre for International Relations. But on Tuesday she told a Chatham House webinar in London that a weakened economy could provide some hope for a resolution by forcing Israel to resolve the growing conflict.

Ending tax import exemption won’t help customs agents | Bloomberg

A June study conducted by Yale and UCLA professors found that weakening the de minimis exemption would function as a regressive tax, disproportionately impacting lower-income U.S. zip codes, while harming small- and medium-sized businesses that rely on it for critical manufacturing inputs.

Dentist reveals one easy exercise to stop clenching your jaw | NBC’s “Today”

One of the biggest misconceptions about bruxism is that stress causes or exacerbates nighttime grinding and clenching, Dr. Bernadette Jaeger, associate professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry specializing in orofacial pain, tells TODAY.com.