“One can bring a lawsuit. The real question is whether there’s a legal basis for it, and whether the courts have an appetite for jumping into an election — particularly an election in which it seems like there are, increasingly, a number of options for the Biden administration to win.” said UCLA’s Jon Michaels.

[UCLA’s Mark] Peterson tells Elite Daily that Trump's early declaration of victory is “the most serious assault on our democratic institutions of any president, at least in modern times.” He adds it also “sets the stage for political turmoil.”

While votes are still being counted, Raman is in a strong position to unseat Councilman David Ryu, making him the first L.A. council member to be ousted in 17 years. Her first-place showing — she had 52.4% as of Wednesday — represents “a political earthquake” for City Hall, said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former councilman and county supervisor who heads the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

“We need only look at the impact of the historic Latino voter impact in 2018 to get a sense of both participation this cycle, which was historic, both through early day and day-of voting… We saw in 2018 that Latinos were decisive in a number of key races in L.A. County and Orange County, including those House districts with large Latino electorates that flipped from Republican control to Democratic control,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 19:30 mark).

“There has been absolute growth in the Latino vote, and it is being fueled by young people. Whether you’re talking about here in California or some of the other stuff that we have been seeing in Arizona, in Texas. There are absolute huge numbers. And that is going to continue,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 88:40 mark).

Dr. Alejandra Casillas, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, has researched digital health disparities, including how patients from underserved backgrounds may face barriers to using online health care. Certain technologies, like patient portals, were developed with mainstream, English-speaking populations in mind, Casillas explained. With that initial development, health care is already leaving some patients behind, which can lead to a cycle of getting further behind as new technologies come into use.

But even with that many registered voters believing in the climate crisis, the United States decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement officially took effect Wednesday. That decision has potential huge ramifications for states like California with ambitious climate change goals, says Cara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law. “It’s really a slap in the face to [the world] to have the United States walk away from what they see as its commitment to clean up the mess that it has made,” she said.

Black foster youth in Los Angeles County face steep obstacles in school that hinder their chance of success in college and beyond, according to a study by the Black Male Institute at UCLA. … “This data shines an important light on their experiences and makes clear that Black foster youth in public schools in Los Angeles County are being disenfranchised in their educational experiences,” said Brianna Harvey, an author of the report and a Ph.D. student at the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies.

“Our study followed a large number of women across the United States and found the rates of memory decline after age 55 were slower for those who spent substantial amounts of time in the paid workforce before age 50, even among those who stopped working for a number of years to raise children before returning to work,’’ said study author Elizabeth Rose Mayeda, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Taylor Mobley was also quoted and UCLA’s Robert Weiss was cited. Also: KTTV-TV, MyNewsLA, Medical Xpress and Times of San Diego.)

Dr. Susan Babey, senior research scientist at UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research, said the stakes for children’s health are high, and go far beyond P.E. Risk factors for obesity all appear to be on the rise.

Californians who maintain “constant access” to social media through their computers or mobile phones are more likely to experience distress, and Latinos are no exception, reveals a survey released Thursday. Produced by the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) the survey found that more than 25% of Latinos who use social media “almost constantly” have suffered “severe psychological distress” compared to less than 9% of those who do not they use these means permanently. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce is quoted.)