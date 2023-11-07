UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Purple lights, marigolds and altars are the center of most Día de los Muertos celebrations across the country. Not only are these gatherings honoring those who’ve died, they’re also helping the Equity for Latinx/Hispanic Healthy Aging (ELHA) Lab at UCLA start conversations about brain health. “We don’t want to recreate what our community is doing, like there have been doing this for a very long time, and we’re just here to add the brain health component and enhance what they’re doing,” said neuropsychologist and the lab’s founder Mirella Díaz-Santos. (UCLA’s Aisha Mohammed and Stephanie Ovalle-Eliseo were also quoted.)

“It’s like a couple that’s about to get a divorce. Half the time they talk about reuniting and half the time they talk about killing each other … There are two governments of Palestine, one in the West Bank and the other one in Gaza,” said UCLA’s James Gelvin (approx. :45 mark).

While there has been no guidance yet on what that post-conflict state is going to look like or what the political situation will be, part of the purpose of the meeting was identifying possible pathways to a temporary governing system run by the PA in Gaza until a long-term solution can be found, political scientist Benjamin Radd from American university UCLA told CNA’s Asia First.

“Judges, and certainly any appellate judge will know this, rely on their law clerks, and they’re allowed to. I think it shows it was a bruising week for the Trumps. It’s gone quite badly, and I they’re anticipating getting clobbered by Engoron, and they’re trying to create an appellate record wherever they can,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman (approx. 2:30 mark).

“We’ve never been in anything like this,” said Jeff Lewis, a political scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles who manages voteview.com. “There’s no strategy for anybody in this circumstance to try to get votes from the Democrats.”

Eddie R. Cole, an associate professor at UCLA who studies how college presidents have shaped policy, believes that the principles laid out by the AAUP are being eroded, and that the public affront has to be met with equal force. “When you see a group of elected officials moving in a certain direction that’s counter to what we’ve understood higher education to be, that warrants a public response,” he told me.

Native American land rights have a focus for Mishuana Goeman (Tonawanda Band of Seneca), a professor of Gender Studies and American Indian Studies at UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability. Goeman, who’s also the [Native and Indigenous Affairs Special Advisor to the Chancellor], highlights the importance of Indigenous land recognition and says not to erase the past when it comes to the history of stolen Native lands.

On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae spoke with [Kelly Turner], associate director of the UCLA Luskin Center and associate professor of urban planning and geography, to break down her research on heat governance and how SoCal cities are creating resiliency plans to keep their communities cooler. Turner said many cities in SoCal have stopped planting new palm trees, and are choosing trees that are able to provide more shade.

“Most people don’t even know how they would file a motion to have one of these processes begun,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor and gun violence expert at the University of California at Los Angeles. “People need to know these laws exist but also how to use these laws, how to trigger them and make sure someone who is a danger to themselves and others gets looked into.”

“E-commerce is actually really creating epic consumption of paper right now,” said Chris Tang, a supply chain management professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Paper for communication still has a place too. “For things like legal documents, they still want to serve you the paper format,” Tang said.

“Dr. Pelham was one of the original giants in the field of [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder] research,” Dr. James McGough, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a phone interview.

“Certainly we’re very far away from a constitutional amendment enshrining a woman’s right to choose abortion. In fact, America is moving in the other direction,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA professor specializing in U.S. constitutional law.

“Saliva [which helps protect teeth] naturally decreases as you sleep,” says Edmond Hewlett, DDS, a professor in the division of restorative dentistry at the UCLA School of Dentistry. “Anything you eat before bed — even just a cracker — will leave debris in your mouth that bacteria can feast on overnight.”

James H. Tabibian, a gastroenterologist at Adventist Health Glendale and professor at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said that he avoids fast food meat. “Especially ground beef, that isn’t well done; I say this mainly due to infection risk, though well done meat also tends to be more lean, as it’s lost more of its fat content,” he told Newsweek. “At the same time, I avoid meat that’s been cooked so much that it’s charred; the char is relatively unhealthy.”

“Marijuana use has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events in prior studies,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles. “Further studies are needed to validate these findings and further explore potential mechanisms,” Fonarow added. “Individuals should be aware of the emerging evidence regarding marijuana use and different types of cardiovascular risk.”