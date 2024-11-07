UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I think it's fair to say that [district attorneys] are part of setting a tone for a region or a state or a county in terms of crime. But the fact is that charging decisions and prosecutions really are not directly related to crime. We're about to have a new police chief in Jim McDonnell. I think it's fair to hold Jim McDonnell responsible for crime in the city of L.A. and trends that way, but I think Hochman did a good job of trying to grab on to that issue.” (Newton was interviewed.)

UCLA law professor Richard Hasen investigated the claim in his 2022 book, “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It.” As it turns out, while the photo is real, the allegation of voter suppression was not. The mailboxes were pictured outside of a business which had a contract to repair old mailboxes for the U.S. Postal Service, not scrap them. (Hasen was also featured on LAist 89.3-FM’s AirTalk – approx. 10:00 mark).

Undocumented migrants are most commonly from Mexico, accounting for about four million people. While a mass deportation program would face legal and logistical challenges, Raul Hinojosa, director of UCLA’s North American Integration and Development Center, said that there are growing concerns about the effect that the such deportations could have on Mexico.

The United States and Mexico, in particular, could feel “devastating effects” as a result of massive deportations, according to a paper written in part by researchers at the [UCLA North American Integration and Development Center]. The paper notes the two countries are “highly interdependent through dense migration, remittance and trade relations.”

Octavio Pescador [research associate and co-founder of the UCLA Paulo Freire Institute in the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies] explained to EFE that among Latinos, voting based on religion has been changing in recent decades. “Because it is a Catholic majority, Latinos were always related to Democrats when talking about religion, but since the 1980s, more evangelical immigrants began to arrive, who have established their churches and support conservatism more,” explains [Pescador]. (Translated from Spanish.)

A recent study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found it’s easier to initiate voting habits in high schoolers before barriers such as work and moving to new places separate them from civic institutions.

“I think that a Trump victory will lead some on the right to take the message that these sorts of cultural attacks that have been playing out across the United States, and across California in the last couple of years, are an effective strategy for mobilizing the base and for energizing an electorate,” John Rogers, director of UCLA’s Institute for Democracy, Education and Access, told EdSource.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jean-Luc Margot) What most people don’t know about Sagan, and what has been somewhat obscured by his fame, is the far-reaching impact of his science, which resonates to this day. Sagan was an unequaled science communicator, astute advocate and prolific writer. But he was also an outstanding scientist.

“Belonging requires that your essence is respected,” explained Daniel Siegel, founding co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA and the executive director of the Mindsight Institute when we interviewed him recently. “If you have to give up your own ethical choices about what’s right for you to win the approval of others, this is not the same as belonging.”

Researchers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have developed synthetic genes that function like the genes in living cells. The artificial genes can build intracellular structures through a cascading sequence that builds self-assembling structures piece by piece. (UCLA’s Elisa Franco and Daniela Sorrentino were quoted.)