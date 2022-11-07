UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Bad-faith actors could also make voting and the vote-counting process as slow and miserable as possible. After the 2020 election, lawyers aligned with Donald Trump filed between 60 and 70 lawsuits, and post-election litigation rates will likely continue to rise, says Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law and the writer of the Election Law Blog.

But there’s an underlying challenge with Biden’s depiction of a Republican takeover, according to Lynn Vavreck, professor of American politics and public policy at UCLA: many voters remember previous periods of Republican power in Congress not being especially catastrophic. “It’s sort of like saying, ‘Trust me, this time it’ll be really different if they take over. The country will never be the same,’” Vavreck said. “It’s a lot of hyperbole. And you’re asking voters to believe something that the past suggests may not be true.”

A constitutional right doesn’t give a person an absolute right to do something, said Cary Franklin, a UCLA constitutional law professor and director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy. “We have tons of regulation that implement and work out the details — and restrict — constitutional rights, because constitutional rights are the broadly worded fundamental principles of a society,” said Franklin. “They’re not specific, and they don’t work at all the details. You expect a legislature is going to do that.”

More than half of Latinos intend to vote Democratic in the vote for legislative seats, while 30 percent support Republicans, higher than four years ago, the surveys indicate. “What matters most to Latino voters is inflation, and many... are ready to give Republicans a chance,” Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research at the Latino Policy & Politics Institute at the University of California at Los Angeles, told AFP.

Sarah T. Roberts, an associate professor at UCLA and faculty director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, started using Mastodon in earnest on October 30, just after Musk took over Twitter. … Roberts, who worked at Twitter as a staff researcher earlier this year while taking a leave from UCLA, said she was inspired to start using Mastodon due to concerns about how Twitter’s content moderation may change under Musk’s control.

Yoram Cohen, a desalination expert and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UCLA, is running a pilot program of small-scale, remotely run desalination units in the Salinas Valley, where groundwater is often contaminated with salt and other chemicals. “You use the same technology of desalination, which is basically reverse-osmosis membranes, and that takes out the salt but it also takes out the nitrates [and] other contaminants that may be in the water as well, such as pesticides,” Cohen said.

While the Herb Alpert School is a more traditional conservatory, its master’s and Ph.D. programs offer a specialization in either composition or composition for visual media. “[Students are] being fully trained as composers in the big picture,” says Peter Golub, who teaches film scoring at UCLA and USC.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Suk-Young Kim) One hundred-fifty-six lives were lost in an unimaginable stampede last Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul. People from various places and stations in life are gone and most of them were South Koreans in their 20s. This devastating tragedy has forced many in the country to mourn these lives — and to focus on the lives of this generation for whom “young and happy” have become incompatible traits.

“At UCLA, we saw a significant drop in African American and Latino students. In fact, the drop was around 50%. And it took us over a decade to get the Latino student numbers at UCLA back to what they were prior to Proposition 209 going into effect and nearly two decades to get the numbers back to what they were for African American students,” said UCLA’s Mitchell Chang.

The expansion and politicization of voucher programs, however, is “no longer targeting really poor kids” but rather “disproportionately helping middle-class, white students,” said Gary Orfield, an education professor and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Richard L. Hasen, an expert on election law at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in another brief that the justices should be wary of both the volume of the litigation that the theory would produce and the speed at which it would arrive. “Election litigation in the United States is already at record highs, up nearly 26 percent in the 2020 election period, compared to the 2016 period, and nearly tripling in the period since the disputed 2000 election,” Professor Hasen wrote.

Still, these autumn rains are indisputably good news, particularly after predictions of drier-than-usual La Niña conditions over fall and winter. The storms will most likely yield significant benefits for both California’s ongoing water shortage and its fire season, especially in the cooler and wetter northern parts of the state, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We designed this study because many of us have had the same experience of trying to recommend evidence-based therapies that reduce cardiovascular risks to patients and then having them say ‘no thanks, I’ll just try this supplement,’ “ said study co-author Dr. Karol Watson, professor of medicine/cardiology and co-director, UCLA Program in Preventive Cardiology.

UCLA engineering professor Rajit Gadh said the million electric vehicles in California today alone could be their own massive battery in conjunction with large-scale renewable energy run by utilities. Back in 2009, his team at UCLA demonstrated in a years-long study how electric vehicles could serve as batteries for the grid. “The person who is consuming is now producing energy and it’s happening more and more,” Gadh said. “Now the question is, how do you make everything work together?”

Ross Szabo, the founder/wellness director at the Geffen Academy at UCLA and CEO of Human Power Project, a mental health education group, told Newsweek: “In today’s world, being a high achiever can either refer to a student with exceptional grades and a college résumé or a young person who is an entrepreneur” — someone who has “carved a path” for themselves that won’t require a college education for them to be successful.

Researchers from UCLA examined more than 30 years of data for adult male birds across 105 avian species that migrate through North America. They found that between 1989 and 2018 the birds’ body masses declined by about 0.6% on average, according to an Oct. 27 study in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. (UCLA’s Casey Youngflesh was quoted.)

The state’s rate of uninsured residents dropped from 17% in 2013 to 7% in 2021. More than half of the 3 million still uninsured in California are eligible for some sort of coverage, according to UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and UC Berkeley Labor Center. The remainder, about 1.2 million, are undocumented immigrants who are ineligible for coverage through the exchange, although some may now qualify for public programs.

Most of the popular parasite remedies revolve around the basic idea that your stomach must be clean in order for you to feel healthy. But Dr. Li Zhaoping, Director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA, says that people’s typical conception of cleaning regimens goes against how our stomach operates at its best.

“Cooked blackberries make a delicious syrup. Just put them in a little water and bring them to a boil. Try to stick to about a cup of blackberries per serving,” says Dana Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.