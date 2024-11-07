UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Humanity’s heating of the planet, driven by the burning of fossil fuels and unchecked emissions of greenhouse gases, has become the main driver of worsening droughts in California and the American West, according to new research. A team of UCLA and NOAA scientists found that while droughts in the last century were caused mainly by decreases in precipitation through natural cycles, an entirely different pattern has taken hold as a result of the rising temperatures this century. (UCLA’s Rong Fu was quoted. Also: San Francisco Chronicle and ScienceDaily.)

California climate leaders were prepared for this moment — but they’re still getting their footing as they come out of the gate. “Everybody’s in kind of stunned shock,” said UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson, who led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under President Joe Biden. “But with the reality of what is about to play out, I can’t see people being passive about it.”

“The U.S. will very likely leave the Paris Agreement,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said. “Domestic policy will very much shift in a direction that favors continuing to generate a record-breaking amount of fossil fuel energy.”

Jim Newton, who teaches in UCLA’s public policy and communications departments and is founding editor of Blueprint, a magazine that looks at public policy research and governance in L.A. and elsewhere in the state, believes Hochman won by such large margins not because voters in deep-blue L.A. County rejected Gascón’s progressive agenda necessarily, but because voters were turned off by the incumbent himself.

About 80% of same-sex married couples are worried that SCOTUS will overturn the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, according to a June report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The study is meaningful to experts because it “looks at young-onset dementia risk factors in a way that has only been done in late-onset dementias previously,” according to Dr. Kevin Bickart, an assistant professor in neurology at the [David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA]. The study features “a very large sample that was prospectively followed from healthy baseline to a dementia diagnosis with lots of data collection.”