UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Rains helped, but California’s drought picture still bleak | Los Angeles Times

“It was a deposit into the bank account just before it was overdrawn,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “It doesn’t solve a long-term problem,” he added. California could be back in the same boat in a few months as things dry out, “but it was a substantial injection of water just in time to help ecosystems get through the fall, that otherwise would have been hard to get through.”

Muslim Americans ask high court to OK suit against FBI | ABC News

Ahilan Arulanantham, a UCLA Law School professor who is arguing the plaintiffs’ case before the Supreme Court, said he hopes the justices will set limits on the government’s ability to keep secrets. “The question is very simple: Will these people ever get a day in court, or can the government slam the door shut whenever they say they’re acting in the interest of national security?” Arulanantham said. (Arulanantham is also quoted by the HuffPost.)

How discrimination heightens risk of mental health issues | CNN

“With 75% of all lifetime mental health disorders presenting by age 24, the transition to adulthood is a crucial time to prevent mental and behavioral health problems,” said Yvonne Lei, the study’s corresponding author and a medical student at the University of California, Los Angeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine, in a statement. (Also: Scienmag.)

Population increase in wildland-urban interface spurs fires | Wall Street Journal

Statewide, wildfires so far this year have destroyed more than 3,600 structures. Many homes were in towns like Grizzly Flats that planners call the “wildland-urban interface,” where human communities sit on the edge of flammable forests and brush … “Builders are being allowed to build. But are we asking is it appropriate to live out there?” said Kelly Turner, assistant professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Colorism, discrimination in Latino communities | USA Today

Saenz said the increase in people identifying as more than one race results from an awkward two-question format for determining race and Hispanic ethnicity. But UCLA law professor Laura E. Gómez sees this as evidence of “a much stronger race consciousness among Latinos.” Gómez credits two opposing events — Trump’s bigotry toward Latinos, and the huge protest movement that followed the killings of Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, by police — as catalysts.

Bill Maher defends parents objecting to critical race theory | Newsweek

“It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced, the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities,” said Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia who is widely credited with coining the term critical race theory, according to the New York Times. (Crenshaw is also interviewed about critical race theory by MSNBC.)

Netflix and Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ | National Public Radio

The backlash resulted in the networks hiring senior executives in charge of diversity, starting a slow march toward inclusion that continues. For example, a recent study by UCLA found that — for the first time in the report’s history — the proportion of non-white characters in broadcast TV series, 43 percent, is higher than their percentage of the general population.

L.A. Marathon and COVID: Is it safe to run? | Los Angeles Daily News

“Had we known we were going to be on a continued increasing slope, we might have decided to postpone at that time,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and an expert in eradicating communicable disease. “Had it been two weeks later it might have been a different situation.”

Long-term surveillance for babies born to moms with COVID | USA Today

“Our intent is not to scare people, just to make them aware that (these children) should be followed over time,” said Dr. Karin Nielsen-Saines, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and senior author on one of the papers. “There’s definite evidence that maternal immune activation in pregnancy could be associated with neurodevelopmental or psychiatric problems later in life.” (UCLA’s Dr. Mary Catherine Cambou is also quoted.)

An expert shopping guide to HEPA air purifiers | NBC News

But that doesn’t mean HEPA filters are the only feature to look for, either. Here are the things Dr. Reza Ronaghi, a pulmonologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, said you need to consider when shopping for an air purifier.

We’re talking about the cost of climate change all wrong | BuzzFeed News

“We only talk about the costs of doing something about the problem,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s been really remarkable how infrequently we talk about the costs of not solving the problem, which are almost incalculably large.”

Why suits against Netflix could shake streaming | Hollywood Reporter

“Let’s say there is something in a book or newspaper that is actionable,” says Eugene Volokh, who teaches First Amendment law at UCLA. “Can a plaintiff sue the bookstore or the newsstand? The answer historically is, ‘Yes, but …’ Yes, you could sue, but they would have special defense: They are the distributors rather than the publishers. That reflects the reality that the bookstore owner can’t be expected to read everything.”

Why Jews should join L.A.’s street vendors struggle | Forward

But a UCLA study found that, “there are still significant legal barriers that make it virtually impossible for sidewalk food vendors to formalize their businesses.” Sheriff’s deputies slap vendors with tickets and confiscate their carts. Most vendors cannot navigate the confusing permitting regulations, making vendors ripe for extortion and violence, according to the August report by the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel.

Newsom should appoint Latina to state Supreme Court | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Paul Barragan-Monge) Gov. Gavin Newsom has a track record of historic gubernatorial appointments: the first Black secretary of state, the first Latino U.S. senator and the first attorney general of Filipino descent. Newsom has a chance to make history once again by filling the vacancy left by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar’s departure from the California Supreme Court with a Latina, which would be a long-overdue and necessary first.

Increasing wildfires linked to human-caused climate change | Scienmag

Rong Fu, a UCLA professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences and the study’s corresponding author, said the trend is likely to worsen in the years ahead. “I am afraid that the record fire seasons in recent years are only the beginning of what will come, due to climate change, and our society is not prepared for the rapid increase of weather contributing to wildfires in the American West.” (Also: ScienceDaily.)

30 years on, Magic Johnson still doing lifesaving work | Sports Illustrated

“He’s helped a tremendous amount,” says Dr. Nina Harawa, a UCLA professor of medicine and epidemiology, whose research focuses on care and treatment for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. “There was data about the [CDC] hotlines getting far more calls for information after his disclosure. And a number of things, like testing rates [being higher]. There’s been a much more mainstream dialogue around HIV since his diagnosis. But this is still needed.”

The background of hemp milk | KTLA-TV

“As far as hemp milk is concerned, I know it’s very high in Omega-3s, which a lot of people get concerned about,” UCLA’s Dana Hunnes said. “So, that’s a very good source of plant-based Omega-3s” (approx. 1:20 mark).