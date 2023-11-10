UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

OK, not exactly a computer — more like, the wild array of technologies that inform what we consume on our computers and phones. Because on this episode, we’re looking at how AI and race bias intersect. Safiya Noble, a professor at UCLA and the author of the book “Algorithms of Oppression” talks us through some of the messy issues that arise when algorithms and tech are used as substitutes for good old-fashioned human brains.

Approval of unions has been trending up for decades among Americans, according to recent Gallup polls, hitting levels not seen since the 1960s. But Gen Z support is especially strong, said Toby Higbie, who’s been a professor of history and labor studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, for the last 15 years. “When I first arrived, students were curious, but not really sure about it,” he said. “Today, my labor history classes are packed. Every single one of our labor studies classes is oversubscribed.”

Though tempers flare between Anne and Jenny because of their clashing natures, the pair come together while on the game show during a game of charades, showing that they ultimately know each other best, Ana-Christina Ramon, director of UCLA’s Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, said. ”They are opposites, but they really understand all the things that they had gone through as kids,” Ramon said.

“I don’t think punishing parents is really going to do it,” Mark Kaplan, a gun violence researcher and social welfare professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider. He said only punishing parents is too “simplistic,” adding that such a punitive approach does nothing to solve the complex, underlying issue of gun violence in America.

Nour Joudah, an assistant professor in the department of Asian American Studies at University of California, Los Angeles, said, “The U.S. government’s incitement has spilled over from the blank check for Israeli war crimes now to attacks on Palestinians and Muslims. From the brutal murder of a six-year-old in Chicago to constant unreported stories of threats at every turn of daily life, there is no sense of safety anywhere.”

Though tempers flare between Anne and Jenny because of their clashing natures, the pair come together while on the game show during a game of charades, showing that they ultimately know each other best, Ana-Christina Ramon, director of UCLA’s Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, said. ”They are opposites, but they really understand all the things that they had gone through as kids,” Ramon said.

A 2013 Cochrane review of randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of taking vitamin C supplements daily on the prevention and treatment of the common cold found that taking the supplement every day didn’t reduce the incidence of colds. However, “it did at least reduce the severity and duration of colds,” says Dr. John Mafi, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

UCLA scientists have developed a new method to engineer more powerful immune cells that can potentially be used for “off-the-shelf” cell therapy to treat challenging cancers …“Time is often of the essence when it comes to treating people with advanced cancers,” said Lili Yang, associate professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics and member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. (Also: Scienmag.)

Shaolei Wang and a research team of scientists in bioengineering, microbiology and cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, devised a biocompatible wireless microelectronics device to form a microtubular pacemaker for intravascular implantation and pacing. Their work has been published in Science Advances.