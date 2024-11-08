UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

It’s estimated that around half of all films produced in the U.S. prior to the 1950s have been lost or destroyed … Deep in the vault of the UCLA Film and Television Archives, archivist May HaDuong is keeping our history alive.

Climate change-induced warming is drying out the American West by not only reducing precipitation, but also by accelerating evaporation — even amid adequate rainfall, a new study has found … “During the drought of 2020–2022, moisture demand really spiked,” corresponding author Rong Fu, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of California Los Angeles, said in a statement.

[UCLA’s Amanda] Armenta said “the fear is really high” among undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles. “The interesting thing about it is that the fear is kind of the point,” she said. “Sometimes people think that when policies don’t come to pass, it doesn’t impact communities, but when it comes to fear of immigration enforcement and fear of deportation, the consequences for people’s mental health, their stress and trauma, really affect communities whether these policies come to pass or not.”

“We can expect Trump’s approach to the border to include policies and practices that intentionally seek to foment chaos,” said Monika Langarica with the UCLA School of Law’s Center for the Immigration Law and Policy.

“Voters definitely aren’t where they were back in 2017, when Measure H got 69% support,” said Shane Phillips, a researcher with the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. (UCLA’s Michael Lens was also quoted.)

Mark Peterson, a professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said that despite continued jabs at the law, “it’s very unlikely that Republicans will want to take on the Affordable Care Act. It did not go well for them last time ... and now the Affordable Care Act is more popular than ever.”

“The truth is that if you look back on any major civil rights struggle in the United States, you have to be in it for the long game ... You have to fight harder, you have to be more resilient than seems humanly possible,” says Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at UCLA, says. “Absolutely it’s a setback. But we wake up another day, we keep the struggle. We can’t control the timeline around the victory, but we can say we’re in it for the duration.”

Ankylosaur armor could likely withstand the impact of a high-speed car crash, the best-preserved dinosaur fossil on record has revealed … “This thing could tank an F150 going at speed,” study co-author Michael Habib, a biomechanical paleontologist at UCLA, told Live Science. Habib presented his findings on the nodosaur armor Oct. 30 at the Society for Vertebrate Paleontology’s annual meeting.

There’s no need to take extreme measures to correct a few lost hours of shut-eye, says Dr. Ravi Aysola, a sleep expert and pulmonary critical care doctor at University of California, Los Angeles. Occasional insomnia — trouble falling asleep, staying asleep or getting quality sleep — is normal for the average adult.

“Tumors in the body and tail of the pancreas often cause nonspecific abdominal symptoms, with patients experiencing fatigue and weight loss,” added Timothy Donahue, surgical director of the UCLA Agi Hirshberg Center for Pancreatic Diseases ... In later stages of pancreatic cancer, people might also develop jaundice — yellowing of the skin and eyes — along with dark urine, pale stool and itchy skin. This jaundice can happen when tumors form in the head of the pancreas, which can block the bile duct, Donahue told Health.