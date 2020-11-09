UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

In an effort to get insights from a leading thinker, I had the privilege to interview UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, on how his institution is approaching a new normal by nurturing community. … “Every element of life at UCLA has been altered by the pandemic, and the pace and scale of change has been astounding,” said Chancellor Block.

“There was little outreach by the Democrats and the Biden campaign,” said [Gary] Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA. “And there’s an important lesson here. I think the one place where President Trump did invest in Latinos is in South Florida, and he was rewarded for that. So investment matters, being on the ground matters.”

“That’s a very large segment of the Latino electorate of voters. And so these folks are systematically underrepresented in mainstream polls,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 1:00 mark).

UCLA Adjunct Professor Celia Lacayo shows the pro-187 “they keep coming” ad in her university class to illustrate how it all came about in California in 1994. The students learning of this today were not even born then, and she points to the “codes” used in that ad which, she believes persist to this day. “I can definitely see many connections with Proposition 187 and what is happening today in our country,” she points out.

“This proposition really looked like it was moving toward sort of the new frontier of criminal justice, which is mass surveillance,” said Alicia Virani, Associate Director of the Criminal Justice Program at the UCLA School of Law. “We’re fighting a system that, through any which way it will reconstitute itself, is targeting people of color, is targeting communities of color, is targeting LGBTQ individuals, right? And so we have to look at the long game.”

Isaac Bryan, executive director of the UCLA Black Policy Project and co-chair of the Yes on J campaign, said L.A. County has been moving towards criminal justice reform for years. … “The county has been moving this direction, but to do something this transformative, I do think it took the events of this year,” Bryan said. “It gave us a policy window for change that we had to move on.” (Also: Marketplace.)

The increases cannot be explained by more testing, says Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Infectious Disease Division of the Geffen School of Medicine. “There’s no indication that the number of cases will go down,” she says. “These are true increases; it’s not just due to more testing.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on KNX-AM.)

“It’s a way for an extremely unprofitable sector to buy themselves a new lease on life and hoodwink legislators,” UCLA labor center researcher Brian Justie said of Prop 22. “I dont think a lot of workers are happy about this.”

“Again, we have a situation of a disproportionality of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. Mortality rate, for example, in Latinos is three times higher than that in white, and two times higher in African Americans than white. This is also reflective, really, in areas of poverty in our community,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 28:10 mark).

“The flu is like a cold on steroids,” says Joseph Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I’ve heard patients say, ‘This is worst I’ve ever felt in my life.’”

Beets contain nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels, which can lower blood pressure, says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and professor at the Fielding School of Public Health.