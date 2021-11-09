UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Discrimination at young age heightens risk of mental health issues | National Public Radio

The [UCLA] authors said it was the first time researchers had probed the effects of discrimination on the same group of young people during their transition to adulthood. “With 75% of all lifetime mental health disorders presenting by age 24, the transition to adulthood is a crucial time to prevent mental and behavioral health problems,” Yvonne Lei, a medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study’s corresponding author, said in a press release. (UCLA’s Dr. Adam Schickedanz is also quoted. Also: USA Today, People, Medical Xpress and HealthDay News.)

Biden’s battle for blue-collar voters | CNN

Lynn Vavreck, a UCLA political scientist and co-author of the book “Identity Crisis,” about the 2016 election, says that whatever Democrats do, attitudes toward cultural and racial change are likely to overshadow economics as the principal driver of most people’s political loyalties. “That’s where we are now,” she says. “We are not going back to fighting over the New Deal. We are going to fight over this for the foreseeable future.”

Supreme Court and FBI–Muslim surveillance case | Los Angeles Times

This case is different because it involves domestic surveillance of U.S. persons, said UCLA Law professor Ahilan Arulanantham, who represents Yassir Fazaga and two other Muslim men who sued the FBI and several of its agents. He noted that in 1978, Congress passed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which sets rules for judges to decide behind closed doors whether the FBI had good reason for wire-tapping phones or otherwise spying on people to gather intelligence.

LGBTQ American Indians report high levels of depression, abuse | NBC News

The study, released last month by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law in advance of Native American Heritage Month in November, found 42 percent of AIAN LGBTQ adults have been diagnosed with depression, compared to less than a quarter of non-LGBTQ Native people and just 6.7 percent of the general U.S. population. (UCLA’s Bianca D.M. Wilson is quoted.)

1619 Project and the battle over U.S. history | New York Times Magazine

Several years earlier, the N.E.H. created the National Center for History in Schools, an organization intended, in Cheney’s words, to “reinvigorate the study of history at all levels of elementary and secondary education.” The N.C.H.S. was located at U.C.L.A. and directed by Charlotte Crabtree, a scholar of education. Now Crabtree and Gary B. Nash, a historian of early America, were tapped to direct the country’s first-ever national standards for what schoolchildren should be taught about the American past.

Are California labor laws holding back supply chain? | Modesto Bee

Suspending implementation could be of some help, said Christopher Tang, faculty director of the UCLA Center for Global Management. Doing so could make more truck drivers available or get products moved more quickly in other ways. But, he said, suspending the warehouse law is good only “if it can be done without sacrificing safety to have more orders filled.”

The costs of life without paid family medical leave | The Hill

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jody Heymann and Aleta Sprague) With the Senate the next to consider paid leave, opponents are still saying it’s too expensive. Yet as our data shows, nearly every country — 186 — provides paid leave to new mothers, the majority provide paid leave to fathers, and 181 countries guarantee paid sick leave nationally. If paid leave is so unaffordable, how are all the other countries paying for it?

Have COVID apps rolled out by California worked? | CalMatters

During the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, Shira Shafir was trying to make vaccine appointments for some colleagues at UCLA. Unfortunately, the first few times she used MyTurn, part of California’s technological response to the pandemic, the site proved difficult even for her, an adjunct associate professor at UCLA focused on epidemiology. “I would get halfway through the process and then the website would glitch out,” Shafir said. Other times, appointments would appear and disappear. “It’s a remarkable position to be simultaneously scientist and citizen,” she said.