UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Today is like every Election Day. There are glitches, because it’s a very complex endeavor to run elections. So … in Maricopa County, there were some ballot tabulators — the machines that you feed the ballots into — [that] were down,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen. (Also: UCLA’s Sonja Diaz was interviewed about Latino voters on KPCC-FM, UCLA’s Chris Tausanovitch was interviewed on KPCC-FM and UCLA’s Efren Perez was interviewed on KABC-TV.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw) In the lead-up to the midterm elections, mainstream media attention focused some — though not enough — on voter suppression efforts, but too little attention was paid to the book bans that are metastasizing in states across the country. The same factions that have tried to gerrymander their way into power are trying to gerrymander our education, suppressing the ideas and lessons that hold the keys to what we have long endeavored to become: a fully inclusive multiracial democracy.

“I think that he becomes one of the highest-profile Democrats in the country, given there is very likely going to be divided government in Washington D.C., and the Democrats will be looking for any and all allies to promote their agenda,” said Matt Barreto, a UCLA political science professor. “And Gov. Newsom will have a very large platform from California to do that.”

Similarly, Gregory Pierce, a professor at the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, said “it’s ridiculous” to characterize Prop 30 as a corporate handout. “There is no carveout. There’s nothing about Lyft drivers or Lyft, or anything in particular benefiting them except that Lyft drivers have vehicles like other folks who might benefit from a lot more money for EVs.”

Cary Franklin, a constitutional law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, called opponents’ claims that the amendment would take away the state’s ability to regulate abortion “incorrect and simply absurd.” “The California Constitution guarantees liberty, but that doesn’t mean absolute liberty. You still have to drive the speed limit, you still have to pay your taxes,” she said, adding that the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment protections for the right to bear arms doesn’t mean a four-year-old can buy a gun.

“If we have close elections, particularly if they involve party control of the U.S. Senate, disinformation will get worse,” Rick Hasen, a professor and director of the “Safeguarding Democracy Project” at UCLA law school, told AFP. “It has now become common among Trump’s supporters to believe that election theft in the U.S. is common, despite all reliable evidence to the contrary. And these kinds of claims could well arise again in close elections.”

A UCLA examination of the proposal found about 4% of real estate sales and transfers in the city would be impacted each year. Nearly three-quarters of the money the proposed tax would raise would come from transactions worth over $10 million, according to the authors, who also wrote it would “primarily impact large real estate companies.”

Democrats wanted the insulin cap to apply to privately insured people as well, but that provision was blocked by Republicans in the Senate, denying the benefit to millions. “Yet very few Democrats are talking about it on the campaign trail,” said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “I mean, the ad pretty much writes itself: ‘We tried to pass this for everybody, but Republicans opposed this specific policy that was going to benefit your uncle, your grandma, your father, your cousin.’”

The division and its discrimination complaint process have been eight years in the making, according to Lola Smallwood Cuevas, a founding director of the Black Worker Center and project director of the UCLA Labor Center. Those two organizations, along with the Instituto de Educación Popular del Sur de California and a multiracial coalition of workers and community organizers, pushed for a local enforcement agency because “residents wanted this kind of division,” Cuevas said.

“There’s something very psychologically potent about the number of years you’ve been alive and whether you have done certain things by various milestones,” said Martie Haselton, a professor of social psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “So, if you were already feeling like you hadn’t achieved what you wanted to and you’re looking at your peers and they had, then I think that might be very anxiety producing.”

A ban on affirmative action could counteract efforts to turn around a workforce shortage and make it more representative of the US population, some research indicates… “It’s a huge drop,” said Dan P. Ly, a physician and assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was the lead author of the Annals study. “Even many, many years after the ban—and trying alternative ways of having a diverse medical school certain body—these are losses of medical school students that persist.”

In fact, infection with one pathogen can sometimes leave you more vulnerable to infection with another, Annabelle de St. Maurice, a pediatric-infectious-disease specialist at UCLA Health, told me. Flu, for example, can increase your risk of certain bacterial infections. COVID can increase your risk of certain fungal infections. At this point, it’s hard to say how COVID will interact with other respiratory viruses.

This paucity of citations looks unseemly today, when a 54-page paper such as [Hans] Asperger’s would typically have dozens of references and give co-author bylines to those who contributed patient data or key ideas. But this “was a time,” says Christine Borgman, director of the Center for Knowledge Infrastructures at the University of California, Los Angeles, “when it wasn’t uncommon for professors who headed departments to take credit for the department’s work and used the royal ‘we’” instead of identifying collaborators as co-authors.