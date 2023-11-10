UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón) The rapidly changing entertainment industry has had two work stoppages in three years — the pandemic and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — and continues to grapple with an “existential crisis” of inclusion that has been decades in the making. How will Hollywood adapt so that it can move forward? Now that the strikes are over, what’s next?

Justin Torres has a decent excuse for taking 12 years to write his second book. Roughly nine years ago, the novelist was on a fellowship in France, trucking along on a draft about a young gay sex worker, when one day he lost the manuscript on a train. “I lose everything all the time,” Torres, 43, explained during a recent interview in his office at UCLA, where he is a professor of English. “I’m trained in a certain kind of radical acceptance.” (UCLA’s Xuan Juliana Wang was quoted; UCLA’s David Russell was cited.)

And he’s not alone: Millions of young Californians are working but many face low pay, high rents and other financial hardships. Those are the conclusions of a new report from the UCLA Labor Center that examines the conditions of California’s more than 2 million young workers. The report is based on several datasets, including from the U.S. Census Bureau and the California Department of Education. (UCLA’s Vivek Ramakrishnan and Janna Shadduck-Hernández were quoted; Shadduck-Hernández was also interviewed on LAist 89.3-FM’s ‘AirTalk’.)

“The only reason within a reasonable degree of certainty that the Earth is warming — because all the other factors right now are so small by comparison — is the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a briefing this week.

In California, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, one of the largest safety-net health systems in the country, receives a fixed dollar amount for each person it covers regardless of how many services it provides. But the staff found that 90% of patients undergoing cataract surgery were getting extensive preoperative testing, a low-value service. In other health systems, that would normally reflect a do-more-to-get-paid-more scenario. “That wasn’t the case here in L.A. County. Doctors didn’t make more money,” said John Mafi, an associate professor of medicine at UCLA. “It suggests that there’s many other factors other than finances that can be in play.”

UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz has written about how large monetary payouts in police misconduct cases don’t always lead to changes in police behavior. In her writing, she notes the amounts are often small compared to a county’s overall budget. But she said the Huang settlement may be different.

No work of Lek’s, however, disorients quite like “Refuge,” a three-panel painting completed in 2023 that extends to a width of 12 feet. Now on view in “Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living,” the sixth iteration of the [UCLA] Hammer Museum’s biennial, it shows three girls, seen from behind, reacting to the bombardment of the Cambodian countryside in the 1970s. Give the canvas a fleeting glance and it might seem as if the girls are huddled behind a soldier in a rice paddy.