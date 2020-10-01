UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast released Wednesday suggested California payrolls will drop 7.2% this year to 16 million jobs, a loss of some 1.5 million since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They are expected to climb back slowly, by just 1.3% next year and 3.5% in 2022.… Nonetheless, “the news is not all bad,” [UCLA] economist Leila Bengali wrote in the report, noting that some industries are faring far better than others. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsberg, Leo Feler and William Yu are also cited and quoted.)

“If you do have poor air quality outside, chances are, even if you’re able to really seal all of your doors, you do have poor air quality indoors as well, because some of those particles are making their way inside,” said UCLA’s Dr. Reza Ronaghi.

Dan Uslan, the co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health, wrote in an email that travelers should observe the three Ws: Wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask, and watch your distance from others at all times. Maintain your bubble: If someone is getting too close to you, ask them to back off.

“President Trump has a lot to account for, including the over 200,000 Americans who have lost their life… You can point to the economy, you can point to our response to COVID-19, and you can point to what’s happening in American cities, where we see polarization and continued abuse of communities of color – particularly Black Americans,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky was interviewed in a debate recap on KCAL-TV.)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the expansion of communities into forest and wildlands and the historical prevention of fires elevated the risk of large and destructive blazes. “But these two important factors, on their own, don’t tell the whole story,” Swain wrote in his “Weather West” blog. “California’s warming climate is another critical piece of the increasingly complex puzzle, and is acting as a ‘wildfire threat multiplier.’”

“There is a lot of focus on vaccines and antiviral drugs, and rightly so,” said Yunfeng Lu, a UCLA Samueli School of Engineering professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and a senior author on the study. “In the meantime, our research suggests this enzyme could offer a very effective therapeutic solution for treatment of hyperinflammation that occurs due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as hyperinflammation generally.”