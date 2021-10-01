UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Only wealthy can afford to live near rising seas | CBS News

In California, where events like severe drought or wildfire are more likely to make headlines than floods or hurricanes, home purchasing patterns show that sea level rise has yet to discourage most buyers, a recent UCLA study found. “We don’t have hurricanes and we don’t have these floods in California, so people don’t have this kind of imminent danger feeling when they make these kinds of decisions,” economist William Yu, the study’s author, told CBS MoneyWatch.

It shouldn’t take 50 meetings to build some apartments | New York Times

“I’m a supporter of public housing, I’ve supported tens of billions of dollars in spending on housing. So I believe in publicly owned and publicly subsidized housing, but that will never be the complete solution,” said UCLA’s Ananya Roy (Roy is interviewed.)

TV and movies finally celebrating older women | New York Times

Back then, and until quite recently, anything past 40 was considered ancient in Hollywood years. “It’s always been this youth-obsessed industry,” said Yalda T. Uhls, founder and executive director of U.C.L.A.’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers.

COVID deaths level off as delta surge eases | Wall Street Journal

“Given that by far the vast majority of severe illness and death is occurring in the unvaccinated, that this really is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated, most of the deaths that we have seen in this surge were entirely preventable,” said Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

MacArthur Fellow: Search engines powered by racist, misogynist algorithms | WBUR-FM’s “Here and Now”

Safiya Noble burst out in tears upon hearing the news of her MacArthur Fellowship — when she finally answered the phone after a week of believing the Chicago number was robocalling her. Noble studies internet bias, and how search engines like Google or Yahoo exacerbate racism and bias against women. She’s founder and co-director of the University of California Los Angeles’ new Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. (Noble was interviewed.)

COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots | KTLA-TV

“This new announcement from the CDC, this request … urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, is based on the data that suggest pregnant women really are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID. And it’s really important to remember that pregnant women, are just by nature of being pregnant, slightly immunocompromised … And as a result, they’re not able to mount the same kind of immune response,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Key protein helps predict outcomes of traumatic brain injury | HealthDay News

But for any one patient with severe TBI, it’s challenging to predict how things might go, said Dr. Christopher Giza, a neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Right now, he explained, doctors use signs of responsiveness — such as whether patients can answer questions, or move when asked — along with CT scans, which can pick up problems like bleeding in the brain.

Indigenous land acknowledgment: What you need to know | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It’s been prevalent in Canada for some years now, but always within our traditions as Native people. We’ve always introduced ourselves. We’ve always said ‘I’m Tonawanda Band of Seneca.’ And from there, I’ve always been asked ‘Who’s your family?’” said UCLA’s Mishuana Goeman (approx. 5:40 mark).

California bill assures garment workers an hourly wage | Marketplace Morning Report

Los Angeles is the hub of the domestic garment industry, according to UCLA professor Victor Narro. “You go to downtown L.A., some of these old buildings … you go into these old buildings, you find 20 to 30 to 40 workers,” he said. Those workers are employed by a contractor, who has a deal with a brand. Narro’s research found some workers in L.A. making as little as $2 an hour.

COVID safety tips for the L.A. Marathon | KPCC-FM

“I would not share bottles or fluids or things like that. I can’t tell you about running with or without a mask. If you do with a mask, great. But I suspect that could be a little challenging. But physical distancing would also be fine. And remember that you’re outdoors, and the risk is very low outdoors,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

Biden administration’s proposed higher ed policies | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

“We were very hopeful at the start of the administration to see our First Lady, of course, as a community college faculty member,” said Dr. Cecilia Rios-Aguilar, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches community colleges. “That sent the signal that these institutions are key for the economic and democratic recovery of our country. That this is a moment to uplift community colleges. Then the reality hit.”

Doctors making surgical mistakes: Why is it still happening? | WebMD

“The problem is that it is so rare that doctors don’t focus on it,” says Mary R. Kwaan, MD, a colorectal surgeon at UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA. A 2006 study in which Kwaan was the lead author concluded that there was one wrong-site surgery for every 112,994 surgeries. Those mistakes can add up. A 2006 study estimated that 25 to 52 wrong-site surgeries were performed each week in the United States.

Why sleeping on your back or side is the best position | Business Insider

Standing or sitting upright all day puts added pressure on your spine and joints, Arya N. Shamie, MD, professor and chief of spine surgery at the University of California Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine. But sleeping on your back provides a respite from gravity’s constant pull.

Developing human-powered bioelectronics | Scienmag

A team of bioengineers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has invented a novel soft and flexible self-powered bioelectronic device. The technology converts human body motions — from bending an elbow to subtle movements such as a pulse on one’s wrist — into electricity that could be used to power wearable and implantable diagnostic sensors. (UCLA’s Jun Chen is quoted.)