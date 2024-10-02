UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

One of the highest profile jobs in L.A.’s art world has officially been filled: The UCLA Hammer Museum in Westwood announced Monday that its next director will be Zoë Ryan, who arrives from the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania. Ryan will replace Hammer director Ann Philbin, who after transforming the museum over 25 years, is scheduled to depart in November. (Philbin was quoted. Also: New York Times.)

“Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon. Its power exceeds that of the national army itself. And Hezbollah operates more or less at the behest of the Islamic of Iran, which created Hezbollah, which funded Hezbollah, which defined its mission statement and gives it purpose,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. :40 mark).

Cannabis smoke is on the state’s list of chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm. But because it is a restricted substance at the federal level, research and public awareness of its effects have so far been limited, said Dr. Michael Ong, a professor in medicine and health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“California looks much warmer than average for the foreseeable future, with little or no prospect of rain anywhere,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist, said in a recent online briefing. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center expects above-average temperatures to persist through at least mid-October across California, with much of the West forecast to remain warm all month. (Swain was also featured by Yahoo News.)

Though retirement preferences can vary greatly person to person, those choosing a retirement locale would do well to accommodate change as they age, said Hal Hershfield, an associate professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Heart transplant patients who live in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas are more likely to experience post-surgical complications and die within five years than patients who live in more advantaged areas, even when those patients were transplanted at topnotch high-volume hospitals, new UCLA research suggests. (UCLA’s Sara Sakowitz was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

UCLA researchers have developed a deep-learning framework that teaches itself quickly to automatically analyze and diagnose MRIs and other 3D medical images — with accuracy matching that of medical specialists in a fraction of the time. (UCLA’s Oren Avram, Berkin Durmus and Eran Halperin were quoted.)

Falls are especially dangerous for older adults, Dr. Michael Levine, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health, tells Yahoo Life. “When elderly patients fall, they sometimes break their hip, and that could lead to significant decrease in quality of life and sometimes shorten life expectancy,” he says. “Certainly, if someone hits their head when they fall, there is a risk of bleeding in the brain or around the brain, which can be fatal.”

“People who are constantly stressed and haven’t really learned how to shut off their brains are at risk of chronic insomnia,” says Alon Avidan, a professor of neurology at UCLA and the director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center.

Richard Hasen, professor of law and political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, said Trump may be following a similar playbook to his 2020 attacks on the election. “They want to have it both ways. They know that getting people to vote early — in person or by mail — is a sure way to boost turnout. On the other hand, Trump has many reasons to attack vote-by-mail as rife with fraud, even though it isn’t,” he told The Independent.

Operating a good transit system that people want to ride means providing lots of reliable, frequent service, according to Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA.