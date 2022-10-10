UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Assessing deaths from California’s heat wave | Los Angeles Times

“We’re not respecting the most important natural disaster that we do get,” said David Eisenman, co-director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “We’re not really giving it the attention it deserves, and the state releasing data is not some abstract thing — people need to know how harmful it was if they’re going to start to respect it.”

I’m an alarmist on climate change | Los Angeles Times

Consider also the flooding (yes, we’ll still have that with higher temperatures and aridification). The short version is that it’ll get worse when it does happen. The longer explanation is that scientists at UCLA this summer released a study showing that climate change is increasing the risk of a catastrophic megaflood striking California, similar to the sequence of mountain blizzards followed by warmer rains in 1862 that turned much of the Central Valley into an inland sea and inundated the Los Angeles basin.

Black saliva, sore throat: Wildfires and farmworkers | USA Today

A study released in September in the journal Environmental Health Research Letters explored farmworkers’ past and future smoke exposures using projected climate conditions … “Several counties in central California with large numbers of agricultural workers will experience an increase in the frequency of smokewave conditions,” wrote lead author Miriam Marlier, an environmental health professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, and her colleagues.

Doctors providing trans care under increasing threat | NBC News

The medical treatment of transgender children is rare. An estimate from the Williams Institute, a UCLA think tank that studies sexual orientation and gender identity law and policy, suggests about 1.4% of young people ages 13 to 17 identify as trans. Far fewer seek or have access to medical care, which can include counseling, the prescribing of puberty blockers and hormone therapy and in rarer instances — with parental consent and if conditional criteria are met — chest surgery.

Why you need a flu shot | New York Times

An influenza infection can also increase the risk of heart attack and stroke in older adults, said Dr. Tara Vijayan, an infectious disease doctor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “As we get older, we have a natural decline in our immune responses,” she said.

The fate of Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter | CNN Business

But the bank could face legal ramifications if it tries to back out of its commitment now. “The only way they could get out of it is to claim a material adverse effect and that Twitter has changed so much since they agreed to the deal that they no longer want to finance the deal,” said George Geis, professor of strategy at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Consumers concerned as inflation hits record high | KABC-TV

“Someone who is on a fixed income, who is a low-income American, may find that the rent is beyond what they can pay, and if that results in homelessness, it could affect him for years,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, a professor of economics at UCLA.

20 most powerful women in global entertainment | Hollywood Reporter

By several metrics, 2022 has been a good year for women in the international film and TV business. UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report found the percentage of women in lead acting roles has nearly doubled over the past decade; that their share of writing credits has more than doubled; and that the percentage of women directors has increased by more than fivefold (from 4.1 percent in 2011 to 20.5 percent in 2020).

Vacant units at heart of S.F.’s Prop M | San Francisco Chronicle

However, UCLA Professor Shane Phillips, head of the Lewis Center Housing Initiative, wasn’t so optimistic after crunching granular 2020 census data. Phillips found that only around 35% of San Francisco’s open units had been vacant long enough to be eligible for the tax. Of those, 41% were buildings with only one or two units.

UCLA’s free Asian American history resource for schools | Rafu Shimpo

The UCLA Asian American Studies Center has received $10 million in state funding that will propel the development of a free multimedia learning experience that will equip teachers across the country with materials that can fill a curricular gap about the experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (UCLA’s Karen Umemoto and Kelly Fong are quoted.)

Ebola outbreak in Uganda | CNN

“Globally, we always have to be concerned. As I’ve said before, an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere. That said, I think we have to be really thoughtful about controlling the outbreak where it starts,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:55 mark).

Congenital syphilis rates soar across California | CalMatters

“It is structurally a socioeconomic issue — a race issue,” said Jennifer Wagman, a UCLA researcher who in 2018 oversaw a study in Kern County aimed at identifying why women were missing prenatal care. “We’re not seeing wealthy white women with (congenital syphilis) babies. It’s just not happening,” Wagman said.