Members of the University of California, Los Angeles’ (UCLA) Bruin Marching Band yesterday arrived in Taiwan to perform during today’s Double Ten National Day celebrations. The group of 127 students and 12 faculty, drawn from the 250-member UCLA ensemble, were greeted on arrival by General Association for Chinese Culture (GACC) members and the government’s National Day Preparatory Committee.

So, you might be wondering what your symptoms indicate. Is it COVID-19? RSV? the flu? Or maybe it’s a common cold? “These are all respiratory viruses. Very hard to tell them apart clinically,” said Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles. “Clinically they can look identical and we’re getting into what’s known as respiratory virus season.”

Joan Asarnow, PhD, clinical psychologist and professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, said that while the outside world might be stressful for students, schools should make sure they are a safe space. Schools should assess their “school environment to make sure that they don’t have an environment that is adversely affecting the kids.”

New research led by UCLA scientists and published Oct. 6 in the journal Science Advances shows that mice with depleted gut microbiomes had smaller placentas than normal mice and that the network of blood vessels between the placenta and the fetus was also less developed. (UCLA’s Elaine Hsiao and Geoffrey Pronovost were quoted.)

Sadhwani is part of the L.A. Governance Reform Project, which is making proposals to the council reform committee on independent redistricting, council size, and changes to ethics laws. So is Gary Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA and part of the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the university. He said the project’s aim is to “ensure a governance structure that secures fair and adequate voice for all Los Angeles communities.” “Structures have a big impact on how people behave,” Segura said.

“Fossil fuel companies would love to be able to keep emitting from fossil operations while offsetting those emissions via cost-effective direct air capture projects — that’s kind of a perfect world for them, if they can get there,” said Cara Horowitz, the executive director of UCLA’s Emmet Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “And even if they can’t get there, investing in the development of DAC allows them to tout efforts to achieve net-zero goals in ways that don’t involve reducing use of fossil fuels.”

We shared our findings with Julia Stein, deputy director at UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. She said the rule’s signage requirement is essential. “When [community members] notice really strong odors coming from the facility, [the signage] is how they understand that there is actually a regulator that’s involved,” said Stein, who previously worked as an attorney advising clients on regulatory compliance. “Without that signage there, folks might be experiencing those problems, but not understand that they have some sort of recourse.”

Olav Sorenson, professor of strategy and sociology at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, said the private equity route can be complicated. While there are more private equity firms than ever before, he said private investment is more expensive than getting funding through a public listing, and those investors typically expect a higher rate of return for themselves than public market investors would.

In 2022, Mohammad K. Jawed, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCLA, was a co-author of a report that found spiders can float and drift like a balloon with lift provided by electrostatic forces, air currents or both. The study was conducted using simulations created by a computer algorithm.