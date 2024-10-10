UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“There are a number of metrics by which both of these storms are either the most intense or most rapidly intensifying storm we’ve seen in this region,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles who researches the dynamics of extreme weather events.

“Younger children might respond differently than older children, or high schoolers or middle schoolers, it’s a very developmental range … They may have internalizing symptoms like anxiety, depression, symptoms of acute stress like disturbing dreams or memories or feeling like kind of hyper arousal, agitated, negative thoughts,” said Dana Rose Garfin, assistant professor-in-residence in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the Fielding School of Public Health at University of California in Los Angeles.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ninez Ponce) Nobody sees themselves in the word “other.” Nor do they like to be lumped into broad categories that fail to describe who they really are. And when this happens in data used to inform policymaking, these people often become invisible.

UCLA’s Xin Chen co-founded Equatic in 2021 with the expressed purpose of producing hydrogen through electrolysis without producing chlorine gas, which is hazardous to human health (see: World War I) and difficult to manage. The key was developing electrodes with “finely-architectured catalysts” that didn’t interact with the salt found in seawater, allowing the chlorine to remain stable in salt.

Diana Messadi, a professor and the chair of oral medicine, oral pathology and orofacial pain at the UCLA School of Dentistry, said she suggests the switch to her patients because it’s harmless and the upside can be significant. “Minor changes in a toothpaste can really make a difference in a patient’s quality of life,” Messadi said.

“A lot of tweens and teens are now using anti-aging products, so they’re starting way too young,” said Dr. Carol Cheng, a pediatric dermatologist and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA. In recent months, she has seen some patients arrive for their appointments with “bags of products to make sure they’re optimizing what they’re doing.”

Overall, though, “these results are exciting because they reveal how flexible and active our memory can be,” said David Clewett, an assistant professor of cognitive psychology at UCLA who was not involved in the study. “Instead, we can choose what we pay attention to and what we remember. This means that, in many ways, we control the narrative of our own experiences,” Clewett told Live Science in an email.

Other research reflects the same trend. A UCLA study released in August said that “the former president’s use of violent vocabulary has increased over time.”