Sleeping pods at UCLA’s new commuter student hub | Los Angeles Times

At UCLA, for example, more than half of the undergraduate student body commutes from off-campus … the university’s urbanism think tank cityLAB found that 43% of commuting students had one-way commutes of 60 minutes or more, and of those students, 42% had slept overnight on or near campus rather than endure the long ride back home late at night … Late last month, UCLA unveiled a new commuter space called BruinHub. It not only provides commuting students a dedicated space to store food and hang out, but it also provides futuristic-looking, jelly-bean-shaped pods for naps. (UCLA’s Dana Cuff is quoted.)

Is California’s COVID ‘anti-harassing’ law constitutional? | Los Angeles Times

According to Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment professor at the UCLA School of Law, the government is allowed to restrict speech, but only if it’s “content-neutral” and applies equally to all protests, no matter the subject or message. To make the bill content-neutral, the phrase singling out vaccination services was removed in early September, according to a state Senate analysis of the measure.

Elevating Latinas in the workplace | NBC News

To find a solution that lasts, it’s important to look at some of the root causes for Latinas’ unequal experience. The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative recently set out to determine why Latinas are leaving the workforce since the outbreak of COVID-19. Here’s what they found…

How vaccines have altered California’s COVID path | Los Angeles Times

“The take-home message for everyone is that vaccines save lives. Get vaccinated and save yours and your loved ones’ lives,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert.

‘No Time to Die’ and health of the theater industry | CNN Business

“The Bond franchise has always been done on a grand scale,” Jonathan Kuntz, a film professor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and TV, told CNN Business. “James Bond exemplifies the best in theatrical film.” Kuntz added, “Now, some are wondering in the 21st century, is there still space for that?”

New York public schools to end gifted program | Associated Press

A report released in June by UCLA’s Civil Rights Project was especially damning. “The nation’s largest school district contains schools that reach across the spectrum of excellence and disadvantage. Two-thirds of a century after the Supreme Court said that segregated schools are ‘inherently unequal’ New York is a national epicenter of racial segregation in unequal schools,” the project’s director, Gary Orfield, wrote in the report’s forward.

South Korea’s ‘Squid Game’ is a dystopian hit | Marketplace

Suk-Young Kim, who researches East Asian culture at the School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles, credits the show’s success to its unique storytelling and high production values — and its exploration of social class. “It’s a story of people who are desperate financially and psychologically,” she said. “And it’s something that we can all relate to, especially having gone through this extended period of pandemic.”

Who is driving anti-Asian hate? | San Francisco Chronicle

Earlier this month, UCLA released its national 2020 Collaborative Multiracial Post-Election Survey. It included responses from 15,000 Black, white, Latino and Asian people. When asked “How much discrimination, if any, do you think exists against” Asian Americans, 32% of Black respondents answered, “A lot.” Only 18% of white respondents said the same.

S.F. to lift mask mandate for vaccinated | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It’s a really positive thing that [San Francisco has] decided to do this. All of this has to do with their own community transmission. It looks like their positivity, or their percent of positivity, is about 1.8. That basically means that out of all of the tests that individuals are taking, about 1.8% of those tests are positive. Anything below 5% is a good thing,” said UCLA’s Dr. Tara Vijayan (approx. 0:55 mark).

More cargo, less labor create bottleneck at U.S. ports | CNN

“I think this is the first time we’ve really experienced a perfect storm that is formed by four different events. There’s a demand surge, there’s supply capability shortages. Also, there’s supply transportation problems and also labor shortages,” said UCLA’s Chris Tang (approx. 4:20 mark).

California economy, workers lose as unemployment payments shrink | Fresno Bee

The latest economic forecast from the UCLA Anderson School of Management sees a recovery that’s slower than anticipated earlier this year, but still steady. The state’s August unemployment rate of 7.5% was the nation’s second highest, behind only Nevada, that month. The UCLA forecast expects the rate to drop steadily, but because of the Delta COVID virus, “it will come down more slowly than we thought,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, forecast director.

Central Americans’ contributions to California history | KABC-TV

“That’s where we see the first mentions, specifically, of Central American flags being flown during the Independence Day celebrations during the American Civil War, here in California 160 years ago,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 0:35 mark. UCLA’s Giselle Hernandez is also interviewed.)

Why, when and how to test at-home for COVID | Time

Many doctors, however, recommend them only for people with symptoms, such as a runny nose, fever or cough, who want to know if they have COVID-19 or the flu (or any other respiratory infection, for that matter). “These tests are best used to assist diagnosis of symptomatic COVID-19,” says Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology for the University of California, Los Angeles Health System and director of point of care testing “I hold a strong line there.”

China’s chance to showcase global climate leadership | Bloomberg News

“Environment is a really important area for Chinese leaders,” said Alex Wang, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “They believe there’s a real problem, and it helps to create a sense abroad that China is not only doing things for itself, but also providing a global good.”

Oil spill hints at broader threats to ocean health | Orange County Register

But experts say the most worrisome threats to the ocean and coastline are directly related to human-fueled climate change. “Those climate-related problems are going to get worse, and we’ve done a horrible job dealing with them,” said Richard Ambrose, a coastal ecologist at UCLA.

COVID vaccine for children on the way | KTLA-TV

“Once the advisory committee will make its recommendation to the FDA, the FDA will then make a recommendation. Then it will go on to the CDC to be able to make a further recommendation about the final use. So we still have a little bit of time to be able to hear the data, to be able to see the data. And what’s really great about this FDA process is the data is all going to be available. The discussions are all going to be very accessible online. So we’re going to learn a lot more,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang is interviewed by KABC-TV.)

Eliminate inequities in family leave policies | CalMatters

Employees of small companies, part-time workers and recent hires get limited, if any, benefits due to exemptions and basic eligibility requirements in the federal Family Medical Leave Act, which provides unpaid leave in some circumstances. Gender and race are not specifically addressed in the act, but a recent analysis from UCLA shows that exemptions apply disproportionately to women and people of color.

Is Sunny D orange juice? | Mel Magazine

In reality, Sunny D contains just 5% juice, and the main ingredients are water and high-fructose corn syrup. “This drink is essentially a water and sugar cocktail with less than two percent by volume of any actual juice in it,” explains Dana Hunnes, a dietitian at UCLA Medical Center.

Stunning inland mangrove forest is a ‘lost world’ | Gizmodo

“This discovery is extraordinary,” Felipe Zapata, a biodiversity researcher at UCLA who led the genetic sequencing, said in the release. “Not only are the red mangroves here with their origins printed in their DNA, but the whole coastal lagoon ecosystem of the last interglacial has found refuge here.”

Too much free time might not make you happier | Well + Good

A recently published study … found both too much and too little free time to be linked to lower rates of well-being. The study looked at data from two surveys encompassing more than 35,000 participants focused on how Americans spend their discretionary time, defining discretionary time as “doing what you want to do,” says study co-author Cassie Mogilner Holmes, PhD, a professor of behavioral decision making at the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management.