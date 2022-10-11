UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Bracing for a virus-filled winter | NBC News

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID — the first one that’s also expected to include high levels of influenza … “It’s very likely that we’re going to see influenza roaring back with a vengeance this winter,” said Dr. Dan Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

How anxiety affects those with irritable bowel syndrome | NPR

“What normally happens when a human being feels an unpleasant sensation in their body, that’s registered as a threat, and the stress response is mounted. So the stress response, that gets that negative feedback loop going, and then our body gives off stress hormones … which amplify the sensation,” said UCLA’s Suzanne Smith.

Stress eating: Train your brain to crave healthy food | Washington Post

If you constantly grapple with stress, it can send signals to your body to accumulate fat, said A. Janet Tomiyama, the head of the Dieting, Stress and Health Lab at the University of California at Los Angeles. “Even if you don’t change a single thing that you eat, the fact that you are stressed is going to promote fat deposition,” said Tomiyama, who has studied the mechanisms behind stress and obesity.

Parasite cleanses are ineffective and harmful | PolitiFact

Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the cleanses do not include any ingredient capable of killing a parasite … “There’s nobody overseeing the ingredients that are in there and whether they are what they claim to be and whether they’re safe for human consumption,” Shafir said.

Caruso campaign’s focus on homelessness, crime | KCBS-TV

Caruso said he would declare a State of Emergency to give himself the authority to [sic] homeless shelters … UCLA Law School Professor Gary Blasi said any state of emergency would only last seven days. “Under the charter, the mayor can declare a state of emergency,” he said. “But it must be ratified not just one time by the City Council, but it has to be reviewed every couple of weeks or so and approved again.” (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky is also quoted.)

Proposition 1: Defining reproductive rights | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We saw what happened this summer at the United States Supreme Court level. Which is the court took the word ‘liberty’ in the United States Constitution, which for 50 years it had held to protect reproductive rights, including abortion, and said actually the word ‘liberty’ there doesn’t extend to the right to abortion,” said UCLA’s Cary Franklin (approx. 2:10 mark).