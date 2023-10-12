UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I think what we’re seeing is the beginning of a war between Israel and Hamas, unlike any of the previous rounds of fighting between the two sides. They’ve fought since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007. They’ve fought many wars. Now, those wars were very destructive for the Gaza Strip … But I think the war that’s unfolding now is going to be bigger, longer, and even more destructive and deadly than any of those previous rounds of fighting,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman. (Also: UCLA’s Benjamin Radd was interviewed by Spectrum News 1 and UCLA’s Saree Makdisi was interviewed by LAist 89.3-FM – approx. :45 mark.)

[Justin] Torres, a New York native and the youngest of three brothers, has arrived at a state of relative calm — with the freedom to write and a teaching job at the University of California, Los Angeles — after what he referred to as his “pretty chaotic” 20s and an adolescence in which he had been deemed mentally ill and institutionalized. It was a harrowing spell that he fictionalized in the climax of “We the Animals”: The protagonist is committed after his parents discover his diary, in which he detailed his gay desires.

Prescribed burning is expected to get harder with climate change. New research shows the number of safe burn days across the West is expected to drop by 17% by the year 2060. The Bay Area could lose as many as 30 ideal burn days each year. “If we’re already not doing enough, and climate change is going to come along and make it significantly harder, then what hope do we have for really scaling this up in the way that many ecologists and fire scientists think we should be doing?” said [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain, who co-authored the research.

“The legacy of our discriminatory practices is still written into the city itself,” said study co-author Travis Longcore, an adjunct professor with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “Even though those practices explicitly are outlawed, this city is an accretion of its history, and it doesn’t just go away because time has passed.”

“It’s been really bad. We probably only have about one percent of the Monarchs that we were seeing 40 years ago … As the climate changes, we may start to have more of these mismatches between plants and the insects that depend on them,” said UCLA’s Jeff Holmquist (approx. 2:10 mark).

Although most allergies arise in childhood, millions of adults go on to develop one or multiple allergies, even to foods or substances that they have safely been exposed to hundreds of times before, said Dr. Rita Kachru, an allergist with UCLA Health in Santa Monica, California.

Researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a new role for a protein called extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) in a pathway activated by interferon-gamma that can trigger cells to self-destruct … “This discovery sheds light on how interferon-gamma stops tumor cell growth and why it might not always work, helping us better understand how to overcome resistance.” [Said UCLA’s Ameya Champhekar.]

Sunlight “triggers the timed release of cortisol into the body,” which acts as a “a wake-up signal” throughout the day to stay focused, Elizabeth Ko, assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine and medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative, wrote in an email.