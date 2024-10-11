UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Traditionally, we think of overseas voters as military voters who might skew Republican. There are enough nonmilitary voters tending Democratic that the partisan mix of overseas voters might have changed,” said Rick Hasen, a professor at UCLA School of Law and an NBC News election law analyst. (Hasen was also featured by the Associated Press and NBC News.)

New data from the [UCLA Center for Health Policy Research’s] California Health Interview Survey show a connection between economic hardship, housing instability and low civic engagement among vulnerable populations. Less than half of people facing housing insecurity — or earning around $30,000 dollars a year — are voting regularly, the survey found. That’s compared to about 70% of people in more stable situations earning twice as much.

But the virality the conspiracy theory has achieved online in the last couple of weeks has never been seen before and is a cause for concern, climate and weather experts tell CNN. “This has been around for a long time in different forms,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles said. “But what I think is different is the intensity and the breadth of it. This used to be something that would be rather fringe, something that would pop up on niche forums of the internet or in the comments section somewhere.”

The mental health impacts of back-to-back storms can be magnified for people without financial resources to recover damaged homes or vehicles, or to recoup lost income from businesses being closed. It can also lead to paralyzing fear in young people unaccustomed to having to make major decisions, like whether to evacuate, said Melissa Brymer, director of the Terrorism and Disaster Programs at the UCLA and Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress.

UCLA researchers have discovered the secret to happiness for young, single people. It’s friendship satisfaction. A recent study shed some light on single emerging adults, and those are people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Tyrone Howard, professor of education at UCLA’s School of Education and Information Studies, said it was rare and encouraging to see gains happen across so many subgroups of students in California, but agreed that districts have more to do to make up for pandemic losses.

“Black women are 38% more likely to die from breast cancer. So, what we are obsessed with right now is collecting the data to understand the why,” said UCLA’s Dr. Fola May (approx. :45 mark).

That was something of a curveball for UCLA economics professor Lee Ohanian, who had cited the [Wall Street] Journal’s figure in two columns published by the Hoover Institution, where he is a senior fellow, writing that the pace and timing of the employment decline made it “tempting to conclude that many of those lost fast-food jobs resulted from the higher labor costs employers would need to pay” when the new law kicked in.

Unlike in the film, which won two Oscars, there was no head spinning or floating involved, said Henry Ansgar Kelly, a professor at UCLA who interviewed Father Bowdern in 1960. In the film, it was a young girl instead of a boy, and Washington instead of St. Louis.