Early Tuesday, Keane found out that [UCLA’s] Andrea Ghez had become a Nobel recipient for her work involving the existence of a supermassive black hole. Ghez, the fourth woman to win the physics Nobel, has credited Keane, who taught at the University of Chicago Laboratory School for nearly 40 years, as being a role model.

Amidst the chaos and depleted revenues, a new study has emerged from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers with key information on what single factor could mean a $130 million loss per film for movie studios. The study is titled “Beyond Checking A Box: A Lack of Authentically Inclusive Representation Has Costs at the Box Office,” and its researchers now have solid evidence that bringing authentic diversity to film improves financial performance at the box office, while a lack of diversity can result in major losses. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls is quoted. Also: The Root and KPCC-FM.)

“This was a model for so many women who have this experience constantly, among colleagues that we like,” said UCLA’s Gaye Johnson.

“The Green New Deal is not legislation. It’s just a resolution calling for action. But it’s radically aspirational. It wants to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in ten years, while creating millions of high-wage jobs,” said UCLA’s Jon Christensen (approx. 17:15 mark).

“I think there’s probably bound to be a few more upticks when counties reopen because of the fact that you’re now going to be in situations where there is more opportunity for exposures,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for scientists at UCLA Health to begin using a new method of COVID-19 detection using sequencing technology called SwabSeq. The method is capable of testing thousands of samples for coronavirus at the same time, producing accurate, individual results in 12 to 24 hours. (UCLA’s Dr. John Mazziotta and Dr. Eleazar Eskin are quoted. Also: KTLA-TV and Scienmag.)

“This is a very historic election and it has national implications. There’s no question about that. It has been accentuated by the events that stemmed from the George Floyd tragedy in Minneapolis, and the national reckoning that we are facing in this country right now,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 9:40 mark).

The holidays will force us all to make difficult decisions regarding our travel plans and gatherings. Ultimately, the decision to travel is a personal one, and should be based on an assessment of the benefits and possible risks, Timothy F. Brewer, M.D., a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles tells Verywell. “There will not be one right answer for everyone, as people weigh risks and benefits differently,” he says.

At four-year public colleges, increases to state funding are associated with students taking less time to earn their degrees and accruing less student debt, according to a working paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research this week. The paper, authored by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Cornell University and the University of California Los Angeles, finds that for students attending two-year public colleges, an uptick in state funding increases the likelihood they’ll transfer to a four-year school and obtain a bachelor’s degree.