UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Indigenous Peoples Day marked by celebrations, protests | Associated Press

Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word … Kyle Mays, an assistant professor at the University of California-Los Angeles who is Black and Saginaw Anishinaabe, acknowledged the work isn’t easy. While Indigenous Peoples Day is “cool,” he said, “I don’t want a day for celebration. I want justice.”

Black, Hispanic workers benefit from unions | USA Today

A [survey] found union membership increased Latino workers’ wages on average by 17.6%. “The differences in household wealth for Black and Hispanic households are largely due to the retirement benefits and job stability afforded by a union contract,” says Misael Galdámez, research analyst for social mobility and economic opportunity at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

Anti-Israel sentiment and the legacy of Ralph Bunche | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kal Raustiala) Last week vandals scrawled “Free Palestine from the river to the sea” on the wall of a classroom in UCLA’s Bunche Hall. The phrase has been used by groups such as Hamas to call for Israel’s elimination. It is not clear who did the tagging, and the university quickly erased the graffiti. But it is clear what the building’s namesake, Ralph J. Bunche, the first Black person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, would have thought of the message.

How hot is it inside local Rite Aid warehouses? | Los Angeles Times

Yet the conditions faced by indoor workers in garment factories, steam-filled restaurant kitchens and warehouses have received far less attention. A new study from researchers at UCLA and Stanford suggests that indoor workers in California, like outdoor workers, are more likely to be injured on the job when temperatures climb into the 90s, and that work injuries linked to extreme heat are vastly undercounted in official records.

Dust storms shroud state’s interior amid high winds | SFGate

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter that in addition to impacting travel and aviation, dust storms have been historically linked to subsequent Valley Fever outbreaks. Valley fever is caused by a fungus that grows in the hot dry soil of the Central Valley. “This poses an especially high risk to outdoor workers (farmworkers, construction workers, etc.),” Swain wrote on Twitter.

Trump presidency and LGBTQ mental distress | NBC News

“Everybody’s worst fears came into reality,” Adrienne Grzenda, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA and lead author of one of the studies, told NBC News. “We were noticing this undercurrent of despair and hopelessness among our clients,” many of whom are LGBTQ.

California’s battle to lower health care costs | California Healthline

With battle lines drawn, industry groups are poised for a major fight next year as Newsom and state Democratic lawmakers muscle through legislation. Their primary goal will be to protect their interests, said Mark Peterson, a professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA. “There’s no question this industry has power. The real question is what they do with it,” Peterson said. “They’re getting wins, and important ones.”

Lack of fish poop changes flow of carbon in ocean | New Scientist

Fish-produced faecal pellets are one of the most efficient natural mechanisms of carbon storage, locking it deep in the ocean for up to 600 years. But the rise of industrial fishing has seen the number of fish in the sea fall, so Daniele Bianchi at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues decided to investigate how this has affected the flow of faeces. (Bianchi is quoted.)

Surgery often a gateway to opioid abuse | HealthDay News

That’s the conclusion of a new analysis of data from nearly 14,000 adults who had surgery between 2013 and 2019 at UCLA hospitals. All were opioid-naive, meaning they had not filled a prescription for an opioid painkiller for up to one year before their surgery … “The more than 100 million surgeries in the U.S. every year create an unintended and alarming gateway to long-term opioid use,” said lead author Gia Pittet, a visiting graduate researcher for anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the UCLA.