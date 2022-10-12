UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. City Council members’ racist comments | Los Angeles Times

Should both [Nury Martinez and Kevin de León] resign, the council could appoint people who aren’t running in the special election to temporarily fill the seats until a new councilmember is chosen. Zev Yaroslavsky, a veteran Los Angeles politician who spent nearly 20 years on the City Council and now directs the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said he thought that would be the best course of action. (Yaroslavsky was also quoted by the New York Times.)

Thailand gets tougher on guns after child massacre | Washington Post

“This will be a watershed moment in Thailand’s history because of what happened and where they’re going to go from here,” said Jeffrey Simon, a terrorism expert at the University of California at Los Angeles. “We have seen this sort of shock occur, unfortunately, in many other countries.”

‘Sleeping giant’ that may decide the midterms | New York Times

Trump’s 2020 gains reflected “a clear pattern that concern over the Covid economic slowdown helped Trump make temporary gains with Latino voters,” [UCLA’s Matt] Barreto argued. “Because so many were negatively impacted by the slumping economy in 2020, Trump was able to convince at least some Latinos that he would reopen the economy faster.”

LGBTQ guide to coming out safely, happily | CNN

Coming out to family, especially if still a minor or living at home, can feel like a make-or-break moment and can have devastating consequences for those who are rejected. Nearly 1 in 5 LGBTQ adults have been without a home at some points in their lives, more than twice that of their non-LGBTQ peers, according to a 2020 study out of the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

You don’t have to be vegan to help the planet | Bloomberg News

Meanwhile, research keeps piling up in favor of moderating meat and dairy intake. A whole-foods, plant-based diet has been shown to “lower the risk of chronic diseases, like diabetes and heart disease, and certain cancers, like colon cancer and prostate cancer,” says Dana Hunnes, a dietician and climate researcher at the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. If you already have diabetes or heart disease, this type of diet can potentially reverse it “because it’s healthier, it’s full of fiber, it’s full of vitamins and minerals and it’s anti-inflammatory,” she says.

Former Senate candidate wins defamation suit | New Yorker

[UCLA’s Eugene] Volokh … believes that the Moore verdict was a “defensible application of existing First Amendment libel law.” It was plausible, he said, for a jury to view the PAC’s arguably misleading juxtaposition of statements in the ad as deliberate. “We don’t read in a hyper-rationalist sense, looking at every word for only its literal meaning,” he said. “We often draw implications that we think the author is trying to make.”

Beautiful moments on National Coming Out Day | USA Today

SA Smythe, an assistant professor in the Department of African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, sees a day where “coming out” will be unnecessary. “There’s going to be a future where coming out is not relevant because I politically believe that there’s going to be a future where gender is irrelevant. That’s part of why we have to come out.”

Fighting aggressive form of breast cancer | KABC-TV

“A lot of women who have HER2-positive breast cancer will develop during the course of their metastatic disease brain metastasis,” said Dr. Sara Hurvitz with UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Boosting young people’s mental health | Nature

(Commentary by UCLA’s Andrew Fuligni and Adriana Galván) Yet three decades of research, predominantly in neuroscience and developmental psychology, suggests that there might be a better way to help young people than focusing on single-cause explanations for their mental-health issues: ensuring that they are exposed to conditions and experiences that are known to help adolescents thrive.

Importance of getting vaccinated for flu | NewsMedical

“A common complaint about influenza vaccine is that they are typically 40-60% effective against infection — or the ‘what’s the point?’ complaint. So it is important to note that although everyone in this study was hospitalized, vaccinated individuals were less likely to be severely ill or die, suggesting that you are likely to have far less severe consequences if vaccinated,” said Dr. Annette Regan, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health assistant professor of epidemiology and lead author of the peer-reviewed research, published this week in the October edition of The Lancet Infectious Diseases.