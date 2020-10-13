UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Several activists and political scientists said they believed such attacks would backfire given voters’ increased awareness of double standards. But Professor [Kimberlé] Crenshaw, who teaches at Columbia Law School and the University of California, Los Angeles, said it was not necessarily that simple, because part of what makes intersectional bias so powerful is that prejudice against one identity can persist in communities of another identity.

Anne W. Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, said she remained concerned about Disney World as a potential coronavirus hot spot. She noted that people visiting from out of state could be infected during their trip — if not at Disney World itself then at the airport or in a taxi — and take the virus back to their communities. Tracking such cases would be impossible. (Rimoin was also quoted by The American Prospect.)

[Gina] Kim, a film professor at UCLA, hadn’t planned on shooting at a time when much of what her protagonist experienced — rudimentary contact tracing, stigmatization from infection, quarantine and government control over citizens’ health — would overlap with the day-to-day lives of millions around the globe.

“I would consider that to be a significant number of false positives,” said Omai Garner, a clinical microbiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The situation is complicated by the immense scope of the contamination and the fact that the company is liquidating, which all but eliminates the prospects of generating future cleanup funds, said Sean Hecht, an environmental law professor at UCLA Law School. But one thing the bankruptcy process cannot absolve the company of is criminal liability, he said.

UCLA professor Paul Ong told me he’s still analyzing research on the impact of the coronavirus on independently owned businesses in several Los Angeles neighborhoods, but some preliminary trends are already clear. “On average, businesses in ethnic neighborhoods… are not faring as well,” said Ong. “We suspect that a number of these have gone under, and we’re talking to some community folks close to the ground who are saying that many of these businesses will not be back.”

In 2019, in a case before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett laid out her thinking about gun rights. UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who wrote a book about Second Amendment jurisprudence called Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America, took note. “The opinion is very revelatory,” Winkler said. “It really shows that she has a very expansive view of gun rights, likely one even broader than Justice Antonin Scalia.” (Winkler was also quoted by MarketWatch.)

That’s Greg Bryant, a cognitive scientist at UCLA. A few years back he took that question worldwide, playing snippets of friends laughing or strangers laughing to everyone from hunter-gatherers to college students. And across 24 cultures, he found that people could tell friends and strangers apart merely by the sound of their laughter.

A nationwide study released Friday by researchers at UCLA has found that health inequities can be measured in children as young as 5 years old, with 30% of children in the lowest-income neighborhoods vulnerable in one [or] more areas of health development compared with 17% of children in higher-income settings.… “Our findings underscore the pronounced racialized disparities for young children,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Neal Halfon, director of the Center for Healthier Children, Families and Communities at UCLA. (UCLA’s Lisa Stanley is also quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

“The odds are definitely tilted toward a dry winter this year,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “If I had to bet on it, I’d bet on it being dry.” (Swain was also quoted in Phys.org.)

“Veggie straws aren’t just dehydrated vegetables,” says Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “They’re basically white flour or another white starch that may have some small amount of dehydrated vegetables in them to provide flavor or more likely color.”

Doing activities that bring you joy has very real health benefits, says Dr. Kien Vuu, a clinical professor of medicine at [the] UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Engaging in a hobby — whether that’s knitting like Michelle Obama or creating a bullet journal — has been shown to reduce stress and can even activate genes that increase immunity and decrease inflammation, he says. (Slide 3)