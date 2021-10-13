UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Going couch potato during COVID had “profoundly negative impacts’ | Deadline

[The study] confirmed that Americans largely settled into sedentary routines during the height of the pandemic. “We found that regulations to restrict non-essential activities and stay-at-home orders during the pandemic have had profoundly negative impacts on multiple lifestyle behaviors in American adults,” according to a statement from Dr. Liwei Chen, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health associate professor of epidemiology and lead author of the study. “As bad as these changes have been for all Americans, they disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S., who already bear a higher disease burden from Covid-19.” (UCLA’s Dr. Jian Li is also quoted.)

LAUSD teacher vaccine deadline approaching | KCAL-TV

“We have to recognize that teaching our children is not a right. It’s a privilege. And with privilege comes responsibilities and adherence to whatever those guidelines are,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:25 mark).

Improving air quality in small spaces: What to know | NBC News

Those who live in small spaces like apartments and dorm rooms have to pay special attention to indoor air quality, according to Reza Ronaghi, MD, who specializes in interventional pulmonology at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Climate change summit a marketing opportunity for China | Quartz

For Chinese officials, there’s a fine line between being seen as climate leaders and being seen as patsies for the U.S., says Alex Wang, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the University of California, Los Angeles. Beijing’s climate ambitions could quickly lose steam if they appear to be merely a response to international pressure, rather than something in the country’s genuine self-interest.

Thousands of Kaiser workers threaten to strike | Marketplace Morning Report

UCLA health economist Jack Needleman said the situation is an example of the stickiness of wages — once they go up, it’s hard to take them back down. “Places that are not unionized have the freedom to reset their wage scale subject to the labor market. Kaiser being union has fewer degrees of freedom there,” he said.

California’s dirty little secret: Oil wells in the backyard | Grist

Children are at special risk, said Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a contributing author to the 2015 report. Children’s air intake relative to their body mass is larger than that of adults, meaning that when they breathe they “are inhaling larger doses of air toxics,” Jerrett explained.