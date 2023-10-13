UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In the 12 years since UCLA Professor Justin Torres’ “We the Animals” was published (to rave reviews and a movie adaptation), he’s been doing research for his latest novel “Blackouts,” which is a National Book Award finalist. (Torres was interviewed.)

Irvin Garcia and Alexis Aleman started posting clips on social media to share their journey through medical school, but they never expected the reaction … They’ve overcome many obstacles to get to UCLA. (Garcia and Aleman were interviewed. Garcia and Aleman were also profiled by KCAL-TV.)

“I’m Marissa Lopez. I’m a professor of English and Chicano Studies at UCLA, and the Associate Graduate Dean for Diversity, Inclusion and Admissions at UCLA. What happens when people see, when Latinx people, non-Latinx people, when you see Latinx people in all these unexpected times and places? That has to change how you are thinking about belonging, access, rights,” [said Lopez. - approx. 1:10 mark].

“It’s gut-wrenching and heart-rending. It’s torture to see what’s happening to so many people … All sources of food, water, electricity, fuel, medicine have been cut off. And they’re being bombed. I’m against violence. But if we’re opposed to violence, we have to understand where the violence came from,” said UCLA’s Saree Makdisi.

If biometric data is stolen or misused, travelers don’t have much recourse, said Alex Alben, who teaches privacy, data and cybersecurity at the University of California Los Angeles and University of Washington law schools. There are no federal laws regarding the use of biometric data, he said, although a few states are beginning to create a patchwork of legal protections, and in the European Union and Britain, companies must get permission from consumers to collect their data and must tell them what it will be used for.

Dr. Daniel Ginn, an OBGYN at UCLA Health, tells Rolling Stone that getting a diagnosis and treatment for people with endometriosis, PCOS, or other related pelvic disorders can be extremely challenging. According to Ginn, it takes on average seven to nine years to diagnose endometriosis, a process that can leave people desperate for alternatives.

Climate change has made wildfires more frequent and severe, and the fine particulate matter that pollutes that fills the air (and your lungs) when wildfires burn could have an impact on your cognitive health. “When you look at the types of air pollution that increase the risk of dementia, wildfires are number one,” says Dr. Dale Bredesen, professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

Melissa Brymer, the director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke University national center for child traumatic stress, echoed similar sentiments. “That he’s doing this on behalf of victims is a more difficult thing, because just because he’s ready doesn’t mean the families are ready. Also, to have families be accepting, you don’t do that in a public forum. You actually find places and ask their permission, maybe ask for some of that dialogue,” Brymer told the Guardian, adding: “TikTok doesn’t allow a dialogue.”