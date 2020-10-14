UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

By weakening clean air and water standards, rolling back regulations, and allowing more drilling on both federal lands and waters, Trump’s EPA is just making it easier for polluters to pollute, says Ann Carlson, professor of environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It’s important for political and economic reasons. Politically, it’s because that’s how we allocate Congressional seats. That’s how we draw boundaries for electoral districts,” said UCLA’s Paul Ong (approx. 0:35 mark).

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said the governor’s plan to investigate other theme parks makes sense, but he worries that it will be difficult to determine whether the steps taken at other parks are directly responsible for preventing coronavirus outbreaks. “With so much COVID transmission going on, how do you know if Person A got it at Epcot [at Walt Disney World in Florida] or at some shopping center,” he said.

“It has been a matter of convenience to exclude left-handers” in imaging studies with a small number of research subjects, says neuropsychologist Susan Bookheimer at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is past chair of the international Organization for Human Brain Mapping. “If you include left-handers you get a lot of messy signal noise,” though the reason remains unclear.

Tira and these other foals have a condition called pseudomelanism, a rare genetic mutation in which animals display some sort of abnormality in their stripe pattern, says Ren Larison, a biologist studying the evolution of zebra stripes at the University of California, Los Angeles.

UCLA recently established the Bruin Tutor Network, a free service made up of more than 500 student volunteers who work online at least one hour a week with K-12 pupils across L.A. County. The network also provides resources to parents who want to get better at supporting their children while they adjust to e-learning.

“When you put a minimal number of African Americans in, you aren’t really able to see… what might be the case for, say, people who are on antihypertensive medication or people who have sickle cell [anemia] or any other condition that may be prevalent in the Black community,” says Vickie Mays, director of the UCLA Center for Research, Education, Training, and Strategic Communication on Minority Health Disparities.

California has made progress in school discipline reform, but some school districts are still suspending disproportionate numbers of Black students — and costing them valuable instructional time in the classroom, according to a report released Oct. 12 by researchers at UCLA. The report, by the Civil Rights Project, looked at in-school suspension data from every district in the U.S. for the 2015-16 school year, the most recent data available through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. (UCLA’s Dan Losen is quoted.)

A coalition of 11 academic institutions across California received a $4.1 million grant to address COVID-19 in populations that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The effort, led by researchers at UCLA, is part of a larger, multi-state project funded by the National Institutes of Health that seeks a community-engaged approach to coronavirus education. Investigators will focus on Black, Latina/o and Indigenous populations, which account for more than half of all reported cases in the United States. UCLA professor of medicine Dr. Arleen Brown says in Los Angeles, part of the focus will be on high-risk veterans.

The majority of participants had mild disease and were not hospitalized, said first author Dr. Yalda Afshar, assistant professor in the division of maternal fetal medicine, department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles.… “Our results can help pregnant people and their clinicians better understand what to expect with COVID-19 infection,” Afshar said.

“Our study provides evidence that reproductive rights policies play a critical role in advancing maternal and child health equity,” said lead investigator May Sudhinaraset, Ph.D., of the Department of Community Health Sciences in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Los Angeles, CA, USA. (Also: City News Service and United Press International.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Joseph Ladapo) Because of the medication’s politicization, and the pernicious tendency for dissenting perspectives to be silenced during the pandemic, data supporting hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness have been almost inaudible. But a recent analysis pooling together results of randomized clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine’s use in early COVID-19 infection should substantially raise the volume.